Get Out: What Is The Sunken Place & How Does Jordan Peele See It?

In Jordan Peele's groundbreaking directorial debut "Get Out," released back in 2017, Chris (Daniel Kaluuya) heads upstate with his girlfriend Rose (Allison Williams) to spend a quiet weekend with her parents, Dean (Bradley Whitford) and Missy Armitage (Catherine Keener). Late one night, unable to sleep and craving a cigarette, Chris wanders around the house and unexpectedly meets Missy, who's drinking a cup of tea. Before Chris can fully protest, Missy hypnotizes him by convincing him to open up about his mother's death ... and Chris suddenly finds himself paralyzed. With one clink of her spoon and her teacup, Missy tells Chris, "Sink into the floor. Sink." And so, Chris unwillingly does.

Floating in a black void, Chris looks up, terrified, to see what appears to be Missy's face on some sort of large screen as she tells him, "Now you're in the Sunken Place." So what exactly is the Sunken Place? Well, within the narrative of "Get Out," it's a mental fortress where Missy and the Armitage family place the minds of their Black prisoners as they implant the consciousnesses of wealthy white people into their separated bodies. While contained in the Sunken Place, these Black hostages will be able to see through the eyes of their bodies, but they have no control; that control now rests in the hands of the white people who purchased them.

By creating the Sunken Place, Peele crafted one of the most iconic, indelible images in recent cinematic history. So how does the director explain this concept?