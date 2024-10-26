Georgie & Mandy: Why Missy's Room From Young Sheldon Looks So Different
Contains spoilers for "Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage" Season 1, Episode 2 — "Some New York Nonsense"
Missy Cooper (Raegan Revord) has undergone a whole lot of change since her father, George Sr. (Lance Barber) passed away. She's even been failed by the "Young Sheldon" narrative over and over again. It's no wonder she was already on a rebellious pathway before his death, but "Some New York Nonsense" shows that she's gone beyond those playful displays of individuality. Instead, she's begun participating in pranks like pulling fire alarms. And her room reflects those changes.
When she was a little girl, Missy's room had a simpler, girlier look to it. Now that she's entered her mid-teens, it's taken on a brighter, hippieish look. When she speaks to Georgie (Montana Jordan) on the phone, we can see Oriental rugs with elaborate patterns, several posters, and a Texas pennant on the wall behind her. The general look is darker, perhaps to reflect her angstier mood. But there's also a reason for Missy to have redecorated her room — her parents were planning on selling the house before George Sr.'s death from a heart attack. Is it possible Mary (Zoe Perry) went through with getting rid of the domicile after Sheldon (Iain Armitage) moved on-campus to Caltech, or are mother and daughter living in the same home?
Missy's room appears to be the same one she had on Young Sheldon
This is a subject that's wide open for speculation, as we never see the rest of the house where Missy is living, nor her mother, in "Some Kind of New York Nonsense." We never hear why Missy has slightly changed her style and begun to move more toward the look and feel of the adult version (Courtney Henggeler) we meet on "The Big Bang Theory." It's possible this is a new house, and there's also a chance it's the old one, from what little information we're given.
But look closer at the bedframe and at the color of the walls. It's the same soft oatmeal shade that viewers may have noticed back on "Young Sheldon." The colors match well enough to tell us that either Missy painted her new room the same color or that it is the same room. The deciding factor is that the more romantic "Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage" takes place very close to the conclusion of "Young Sheldon," only a handful of months later. That strongly hints that this is the same room and that Missy and her mom are still sharing the same home. Time will tell if that proves to be wrong.