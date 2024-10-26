Georgie & Mandy: Why Missy's Room From Young Sheldon Looks So Different

Contains spoilers for "Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage" Season 1, Episode 2 — "Some New York Nonsense"

Missy Cooper (Raegan Revord) has undergone a whole lot of change since her father, George Sr. (Lance Barber) passed away. She's even been failed by the "Young Sheldon" narrative over and over again. It's no wonder she was already on a rebellious pathway before his death, but "Some New York Nonsense" shows that she's gone beyond those playful displays of individuality. Instead, she's begun participating in pranks like pulling fire alarms. And her room reflects those changes.

When she was a little girl, Missy's room had a simpler, girlier look to it. Now that she's entered her mid-teens, it's taken on a brighter, hippieish look. When she speaks to Georgie (Montana Jordan) on the phone, we can see Oriental rugs with elaborate patterns, several posters, and a Texas pennant on the wall behind her. The general look is darker, perhaps to reflect her angstier mood. But there's also a reason for Missy to have redecorated her room — her parents were planning on selling the house before George Sr.'s death from a heart attack. Is it possible Mary (Zoe Perry) went through with getting rid of the domicile after Sheldon (Iain Armitage) moved on-campus to Caltech, or are mother and daughter living in the same home?