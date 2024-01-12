The Big Bang Theory: Who Does Courtney Henggeler Play And How Many Episodes Is She In?

Courtney Henggeler has become quite the popular star in recent years, thanks in no small part to her role in "Cobra Kai" as Daniel LaRusso's (Ralph Macchio) wise and ever-caring wife Amanda. With many fans knowing Henggeler best for her performance in the "Karate Kid" spin-off, they may be surprised to learn that the actor was once a recurring presence on one of the most popular sitcoms on TV. Henggeler appeared on "The Big Bang Theory" a number of times over the course of its run, and she played a character with a very important connection to one of the show's main stars.

During her time on "The Big Bang Theory," Henggeler portrayed none other than Missy Cooper, the twin sister of Jim Parsons' Sheldon. While fans of the overall franchise may be more familiar with Missy through Raegan Revord's child incarnation in "Young Sheldon," Henggeler was actually the one to originate the character in the main series. When Missy showed up on "The Big Bang Theory," it was usually to serve as a comedic foil to her brother, as the two differed greatly in just about every regard. She's actually quite similar to Revord's "Young Sheldon" iteration, though Henggeler's version has a comparatively low number of appearances.