Who Plays Putin In This Wild-Looking Bipoic? (You Might Not Believe It)

A brand new trailer for a biopic detailing the life of Vladimir Putin has debuted, and deepfake methods are being used to tell the partially true story. For the upcoming film "Putin," director Patryk Vega, aka Besaleel, has used artificial intelligence to create both Putin and former American president Bill Clinton in his first English-language feature film.

The "Putin" trailer's debut checks all the relevant boxes that are needed from a biopic, starting with introducing the audience to one of the most powerful leaders of the world while he's still a boy. As it follows the future Russian leader's upbringing leading into his time as an intelligence officer, Vega's story applies artificial intelligence-powered CG to create Putin, highlighting key points in his life, including the 2002 Moscow theater hostage crisis and the Russian invasion of Ukraine in 2022. Actual actors are used to depict Putin in his younger years, while a Polish actor fills the role in his later years, where the digital overlay is applied.

The film is set to debut at the 53rd Kyiv International Film Festival in Ukraine between October 26 and November 3, 2024, before being released in theaters on January 10, 2025. What might spark interest about the project besides its subject matter is that it merges fact with fiction, as the synopsis accompanying the trailer describes the movie as detailing "Vladimir Putin's meteoric rise and devastating fall."