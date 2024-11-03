The Complete Spider-Man Movie Timeline (So Far) Explained

The Spider-Man film franchise is often credited with revitalizing the superhero film for the modern era, thanks to Sam Raimi's trilogy beginning in 2002. Since then, the webhead has become one of the highest-grossing film characters of all time, making appearances in blockbusters like "Spider-Man: No Way Home" and "Avengers: Infinity War."

Because the rights to the Spider-Man film franchise and related characters are owned by Sony Pictures, the character's on-screen presence was initially separate from the events of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In 2015, Sony and Marvel Studios reached an agreement to collaborate on bringing the character to the MCU in "Captain America: Civil War," leading to Tom Holland's portrayal, which was even praised by Stan Lee himself.

The Spider-Man film universe timeline is, like the comic books, a little convoluted. Fans have been trying to wrap their heads around the timeline of these movies. Here is everything you need to know about the timelines of each Spider-Man franchise.