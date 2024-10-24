Chicago Med: We Finally Know What Happened To Dr. Crockett Marcel
Contains general spoilers for "Chicago Med" Season 10
Fans were left in a state of suspense, wondering if "Chicago Med" would explain where Dr. Crockett Marcel (Dominic Rains) had disappeared to. Audience members know that "General Hospital" alumnus Rains chose to opt out of Season 10 before it began shooting, for reasons he has so far not made clear. While other actors such as Yaya DaCosta and Torrey DeVitto had more noteworthy exits from "Chicago Med," the show addressed Crockett's subsequent departure quietly this time around, with subtle lines of dialogue.
During Episode 1, it's revealed that he's quit the hospital and moved to Boston. While the doctors get the benefit of closure and we even hear that they threw a going-away party for him, fans never get to hear how and why he decided to leave and which hospital he's now working with. But they got enough evidence during the Season 9 finale to understand his state of mind — and why he might choose to disappear forever from Chicago Gaffney Medical Center.
A tough case pushed Marcel away from Chicago
During the last few episodes of Season 9, Dr. Crockett Marcel was confronted by a horrible case that reminded him all too much of his own daughter's death. A young boy was slated to get a liver transplant from his father. Crockett refuses to authorize the surgery because the child has a fever. An operation while he is this sick would endanger the boys' life. Unfortunately, the child would never recover from his illness, dying before the transplant could take place. Devastated by his son's death, the boy's father dies by suicide.
Crockett is filled with remorse following the tragedy. Initially, he has no idea what to do, but Sharon Goodwin (S. Epatha Merkerson) gently urges him to take off a few mental health days if he needs them. Clearly, Marcel has decided to take a more extreme route and entirely switch hospitals. Time will tell if he ever returns to his former Chicago-based perch.
