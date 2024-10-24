Chicago Med: We Finally Know What Happened To Dr. Crockett Marcel

During the last few episodes of Season 9, Dr. Crockett Marcel was confronted by a horrible case that reminded him all too much of his own daughter's death. A young boy was slated to get a liver transplant from his father. Crockett refuses to authorize the surgery because the child has a fever. An operation while he is this sick would endanger the boys' life. Unfortunately, the child would never recover from his illness, dying before the transplant could take place. Devastated by his son's death, the boy's father dies by suicide.

Crockett is filled with remorse following the tragedy. Initially, he has no idea what to do, but Sharon Goodwin (S. Epatha Merkerson) gently urges him to take off a few mental health days if he needs them. Clearly, Marcel has decided to take a more extreme route and entirely switch hospitals. Time will tell if he ever returns to his former Chicago-based perch.

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org