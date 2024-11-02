How To See The Thanos Google Trick In Case You Missed It
Over the years, Google has been prone to having a bit of fun with its world-renowned search engine, so it wasn't a surprise when it focused on the MCU in 2019. While the world was engulfed in the chaos of two of the best films of the Marvel Cinematic Universe – "Avengers: Infinity War" and "Avengers: Endgame" — Google added a nifty little Easter egg that gave its users the power of the Infinity Gauntlet. It also totally distracted them from whatever they were initially on Google for — a search made all the more difficult once you've erased half the internet.
Adding to the long line of tricks that have been unleashed by Google, a set routine would bring up the highly sought-after Marvel Universe accessory, snapping half of the search results out of existence. Goodbye Page 2. Bon voyage, images. Pages went the way of Peter Parker, and it all looked pretty cool. Unfortunately, Google's snap, much like Thanos', didn't last long and was eventually removed from the site. Thank the other corners of the internet, then, that there's a way to still take the gauntlet for a spin, along with a few other pop culture Easter eggs to pass the time.
What was the Thanos Google trick, and how could you activate it?
Like every other nifty trick on Google, all it takes is typing in something special in the search bar to get the right results and impress work colleagues when you should both be working. In the case of the Mad Titan's signature snap, a few search terms that were getting used a lot in 2019 would trigger the event. Type in the likes of "Thanos," "Thanos glove," or just plain old "Infinity Gauntlet," and an animated version of the fist-shaped weapon would appear on your screen.
Now, of course, any right-minded person would leave that shiny golden glove well alone. However, nobody paid attention to caution, and virtually everyone put it to the test. Clicking on the Gauntlet would lead to the Snap and begin the process of everything slowly fading from view. It was a fancy little effect that certainly did the job, until Google clearly acknowledged it was just too much power for its users to wield. The search term trick was eventually removed from the site altogether, and typing in those magic words resulted in nothing but displaying links to websites and fans being disappointed. That is, until another website nabbed the Easter egg and deployed it elsewhere.
Here's how to use the Thanos Google trick online
Just like the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Google has an alternate reality that users can access. Well, it's more of an alternate website, really. Created in 2002, elgooG is a mirror site to Google and has stowed away a handful of interesting tidbits from the prime site over the years. This includes Thanos' universe-rattling trick that was removed from Google-proper.
Go through the same process you did in 2019, and the Infinity Gauntlet will materialize on the page, just begging to be clicked. The Snap will happen, and there you have it: half the internet disappears with only one way to bring it all back. Nope, we know what you're thinking — it's not Tony Stark building his own gauntlet. In this case, the refresh button will do just fine as an alternative.
As far as geeky little secrets on Google go, though, the Infinity Gauntlet isn't the only piece of pop culture that has been celebrated on the search engine. For anyone that spent time in the Seven Kingdoms, tried to out maneuver cordyceps, or found a "Friends" detail that couldn't be any cooler if it tried, Google has implemented a fun Easter egg. Of course, we warn you now that exploring these might impact your work load for the day, so don't pin this on us.
Google has great Last of Us and Friends tricks too
After you've given the Gauntlet a go on elgooG, there are plenty of other fun tricks up the Google search sleeves, one of the most recent of which is linked to HBO's "The Last of Us." Type the show's name into the search bar, and along with the search results appears a mushroom button. The more you click on the button, the more the disturbing cordycep fungus from the show will spread across your screen, turning your monitor into the show's opening titles.
Veering ever so slightly over to the video game world, and depending on whether you type in "Sonic the Hedgehog" or "Super Mario," either the blue blur or Mario's iconic coin box becomes visible on your screen. Click either of them to get Sonic to jump or to make a coin pop out of the box.
"Friends" fans can type the name of the show into the search field along with a specific character, and something specifically related to the character will appear on the screen. For example, if you choose Ross (David Schwimmer), you get a couch to pivot, a reference to the famous sofa-moving scene that stands above all "Friends" moments. Additionally, if you type in "Friends Glossary," a random notable word or phrase will be revealed along with its definition. (We got "unagi" when we tried it.) So head on over to elgooG, give it a whirl, share what you find with your own friends, and you'll quickly see how much time you've wasted while learning the meaning of, "We were on a break."