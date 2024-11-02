How To See The Thanos Google Trick In Case You Missed It

After you've given the Gauntlet a go on elgooG, there are plenty of other fun tricks up the Google search sleeves, one of the most recent of which is linked to HBO's "The Last of Us." Type the show's name into the search bar, and along with the search results appears a mushroom button. The more you click on the button, the more the disturbing cordycep fungus from the show will spread across your screen, turning your monitor into the show's opening titles.

Veering ever so slightly over to the video game world, and depending on whether you type in "Sonic the Hedgehog" or "Super Mario," either the blue blur or Mario's iconic coin box becomes visible on your screen. Click either of them to get Sonic to jump or to make a coin pop out of the box.

"Friends" fans can type the name of the show into the search field along with a specific character, and something specifically related to the character will appear on the screen. For example, if you choose Ross (David Schwimmer), you get a couch to pivot, a reference to the famous sofa-moving scene that stands above all "Friends" moments. Additionally, if you type in "Friends Glossary," a random notable word or phrase will be revealed along with its definition. (We got "unagi" when we tried it.) So head on over to elgooG, give it a whirl, share what you find with your own friends, and you'll quickly see how much time you've wasted while learning the meaning of, "We were on a break."