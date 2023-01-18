The Disturbing Cordyceps Fungus In HBO's The Last Of Us Is Actually Real

It's not only cordyceps that can take over its hosts' behaviors. Again according to National Geographic, the Entomophthora muscae, translated from Greek as the metal-sounding "insect destroyer of the fly," is able to take over flies' actions and cause them to fly to the perfect height for spore dispersal, which it does before then striking a "death pose," the perfect angle for the fungus to grow from its corpse and spread more spores.

There is also the Massospora cicadina, which drugs its cicada hosts so much that it causes its abdomen to partially fall off. The rest is similar to what other fungi do to their hosts: move it to an ideal climate for spreading spores, kill it, then take over its body and do it all over again.

The one thing consistent in all of these cases, however, is that infection occurs exclusively through airborne spore dispersal, an element that was present in the games but was removed from the HBO show. Although "The Last of Us" certainly did its homework, the part about infecting its hosts by biting them appears to be purely the work of zombie fiction.

"The Last of Us" airs on HBO and HBO Max Sundays at 9 p.m. ET.