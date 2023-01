The Disturbing Cordyceps Fungus In HBO's The Last Of Us Is Actually Real

Much like the scientist discussed in the premiere, there are types of fungi that don't feed on the dead but on the living. One such fungus is Ophiocordyceps unilateralis, which National Geographic reported on in 2019. The fungus floods ants' brains with chemicals, takes over their muscles, and controls them to move to the perfect height and temperature for the fungus to grow, then spreads its spores to control even more ants.

There are a couple of differences between how this fungus works and how it works in humans in "The Last of Us," however. For starters, although it affects the ants' brains, it doesn't actually invade them, as scientists found no fungal cells within the ants' brains, so the fungal outgrowths found in Infected such as Clickers in the show and games wouldn't be possible with this fungus, even if it were somehow able to infect humans.

However, there is another fungus that does create a scarily similar outgrowth from the head.