What Happened To Scott Forrester In FBI: International?

While viewers are just starting to get to know Jesse Lee Soffer's Supervisory Special Agent Wesley "Wes" Mitchell, they might be wondering where his "FBI: International" predecessor went. When Luke Kleintank's Scott Forrester was written out of "FBI: International" near the end of Season 3, we were told that he'd split from Fly Team and is on the run with his mother, Angela Cassidy (Elizabeth Mitchell). This took place during the episode "Tuxhorn," and Kleintank is last physically seen in Episode 11, "Touts." Between Mitchell's "FBI: International" debut and Forrester's exit, Colin Donnell fills in as FSA agent Brian Lange.

While Scott's exit was pretty cut and dried, Luke Kleintank's decision to part with "FBI: International" was more complicated. Per a statement released by Kleintank at the time, it appears that the high amount of travel required for the role is what ultimately caused him to leave the series. "This decision is driven by my unwavering commitment to my family, whose love and well-being are paramount in my life," he said at the time. Kleintank thanked CBS and the show's actors and producers for the opportunity and the support he received. But while he might be out of the "FBI" world, it looks like he's still interested in being a working actor.