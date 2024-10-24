The Best Horror Movies On Tubi Right Now

An arthouse thriller with a nasty sense of humor, "It Follows" also has characters that are incredibly easy to care about, with a genuinely mysterious and twisted plot, that makes a metaphorical point about the horrors of unwise intercourse and youthful sexual attachments without getting too heavy-handed about it. While waiting for its upcoming sequel, "They Follow," checking the original out on Tubi might be a fine way to pass the time.

Jay Height (Maika Monroe of "Longlegs" fame) is your average teenager. A night out with her boyfriend, Hugh (Jake Weary), results in Jay being quite literally haunted. Hugh explains to her that he's passed along a curse to her via intercourse; she now has the ability to see spirits that no one else can. These are not friendly ghosts but will kill Jay if they can, then stalk the next person in line. Hugh advises Jay to have sex with someone else as soon as possible — the further it passes from her, the further back in line for death she is. Hugh then abandons the scene, leaving Jay to think up a way to cope with her suddenly enormous problem.

Thoughtful, genuinely spooky, and quite atmospheric, there's not a lot out there like "It Follows," and if you're in the right mood for a slow-moving but highly creepy horror film then it might just enchant you.