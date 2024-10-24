The Best Horror Movies On Tubi Right Now
It's almost Halloween, which means it's time to think of spooky, creepy, or just plain goopy things that go bump in the night. Whether you like your horror purely psychological or whether you want your thrills to be filled with lakes of blood, there's something out there for everyone. And what better place to go shopping for digital thrills than Tubi?
The world's biggest and oddest video store definitely has a wide assortment of scary movies for your perusal. It has major genre classics, goofy horror-comedy riffs, gory sequels, and cult classics in its expansive collection, all ready to go at the press of a fingertip. But with thousands of options ready to roll, what stands out from the website's expansive pack? Combing through the archives offers up hundreds of results, of course. But these are the 10 best horror films Tubi has up for watching, and you can enjoy them all Halloween long for free.
The Texas Chainsaw Massacre (1974)
It's been remade, reimagined, rearranged, and reconsidered. But in the many decades since Leatherface (Gunnar Hansen) first danced his way into the world's hearts, nothing beats his original adventure. Visceral and nightmarish, "The Texas Chainsaw Massacre" manages to capture the hellscape of its Texas summer — and the maniacal cannibals who dwell within it — effortlessly. It's very mid-1970s, yet in its gristly, ugly horrors, it is a timeless slasher that redefined horror heading into the blood-soaked '80s.
The film focuses on Sally Hardesty (Marilyn Burns) and her friends, who are headed to a music festival. With her is her brother, Franklin (Paul A. Partain), who is wheelchair-bound, Jerry (Allen Danziger), Pam (Teri McMinn), and Kirk (William Vail). A frightening encounter with a hitchhiker is just the appetizer course to the mayhem they face when they stumble upon unusual activity at a tumbled-down farmhouse near a property the Hardestys own. One by one, Sally's friends and family are killed, leaving her alone to face down the cannibalistic fury of the Sawyer family.
It's a slasher classic that's entered the pop culture lexicon in a way that's utterly indelible, and it spawned a whole series of "Texas Chainsaw Massacre" sequels. But don't take our word for it, check it out for yourself on Tubi!
Train to Busan (2016)
"Train to Busan" is the most impactful zombie film released in the 2010s. It was such a hit that it spawned a sequel film in "Peninsula." It's also going to be remade into an American version, though New Line Cinema has removed it from its production schedule at this time. But what better way to prepare for the future than to take a look at the original, in either its dubbed or Korean language versions?
It's an ordinary morning for commuters at Seoul Station. Workaholic Seok-woo (Gong Yoo) is taking his daughter Su-an (Kim Su-an) to spend her birthday with her mother in the titular Busan region. Normal, everyday folks fill the train along with them; Sang-hwa (Ma Dong-seok) and his pregnant wife Seong-kyeong (Jung Yu-mi); businessman Yon-suk (Kim Eui-sung); an entire high school baseball team, with Yong-guk (Choi Woo-shik) and his cheerleader girlfriend Jin-hee (Sohee) being the standouts; and elderly sisters In-gil (Ye Soo-jung) and Jong-gil (Park Myung-sin). None of these passengers expect to find themselves at ground zero of a zombie outbreak, but a stowaway changes their lives forever. Seok-woo now must figure out what means the most to him as he tries to keep his daughter alive.
This gory, tense, nervy zombie film is about the human cost of protecting your loved ones and valuing what's important in life. "Train to Busan" has real stakes, characters that are impossible to avoid loving, and gore that's beyond credible.
It Follows (2014)
An arthouse thriller with a nasty sense of humor, "It Follows" also has characters that are incredibly easy to care about, with a genuinely mysterious and twisted plot, that makes a metaphorical point about the horrors of unwise intercourse and youthful sexual attachments without getting too heavy-handed about it. While waiting for its upcoming sequel, "They Follow," checking the original out on Tubi might be a fine way to pass the time.
Jay Height (Maika Monroe of "Longlegs" fame) is your average teenager. A night out with her boyfriend, Hugh (Jake Weary), results in Jay being quite literally haunted. Hugh explains to her that he's passed along a curse to her via intercourse; she now has the ability to see spirits that no one else can. These are not friendly ghosts but will kill Jay if they can, then stalk the next person in line. Hugh advises Jay to have sex with someone else as soon as possible — the further it passes from her, the further back in line for death she is. Hugh then abandons the scene, leaving Jay to think up a way to cope with her suddenly enormous problem.
Thoughtful, genuinely spooky, and quite atmospheric, there's not a lot out there like "It Follows," and if you're in the right mood for a slow-moving but highly creepy horror film then it might just enchant you.
Gothic (1986)
Deliriously over-the-top, fearlessly gory, and poetic in the extreme — who else but Ken Russell could deliver a concoction so creepy and yet so dizzying? "Gothic" is ostensibly about the Swiss sojourn where Mary Wollstonecraft (Natasha Richardson), soon to be Shelley, wrote "Frankenstein." But it also veers wildly from the facts of that weekend to absorb the writers' fears and feelings about one another to create a thick stew of neurosis.
Joining Mary in her quest for literary immortality are her husband-to-be, poet Percy Shelley (Julian Sands); the eternally hedonistic George Gordon, Lord Byron (Gabriel Byrne); Claire Clairmont (Myriam Cyr), Mary's half-sister and Byron's paramour, who's carrying his child; and Dr. John William Polidori (Timothy Spall), who lusts after and yet resents Byron. The weekend will also give birth to the modern vampire novel via Polidori, but it will bring the fivesome in contact with the other side, sending them into a drug-fueled paranoia trip that endangers their lives and souls.
"Gothic" is unique thanks to both its over-the-top visuals and its lovely, grounded sense of characters. It's got excellent acting and the sort of over-the-rainbow trip only Russell could give a moviegoer; what more does one need?
Dolls (1987)
Sometimes, you need a little bit of 1980s-style cheese to get you through the Halloween season. "Dolls" was Stuart Gordon's follow up to his cult hit "Re-Animator," and while it's a bit less gory than its predecessor it's a fascinating story about the power of childlike innocence.
Little Judy Bower (Carrie Lorraine), her father, David (Ian Patrick Williams), and her stepmother, Rosemary (Carolyn Purdy-Gordon), are waylaid on a road trip when they get stuck in the mud. They find themselves resting at the doll-laden home of toymakers Gabriel (Guy Rolfe) and Hillary Hartwicke (Hilary Mason). Subsequently joined by the goodhearted Ralph Morris (Stephen Lee) and backpackers Isabel (Bunty Bailey) and Enid (Cassie Stuart), the family settles in for a long, stormy night. But Gabriel and Hilary's dolls aren't what they seem, and soon Judy learns something jaw-dropping truths about both the Hartwickes and their dolls. Fun, creepy, and a little off-kilter, "Dolls" is a delight that doesn't sacrifice camp for chills.
Hellraiser (1987)
An iconic '80s horror film, "Hellraiser" combines grand violence with a brilliant final girl and a chilly story about the limits of obsessive love. On the wings of both lust and fear, it glides elegantly into its place in pop culture history without breaking a sweat.
Julia Cotton (Clare Higgins) has entered into marriage with her new husband, Larry (Andrew Robinson), while keeping a secret. Years ago, she carried on a passionate affair with his brother, Frank (Sean Chapman). Frank's never-ending quest for hedonistic pleasure hits a dead end with a box he buys in Morocco. Instead of bringing him pure sexual joy, it rips him apart. Julia has never gotten over her obsession with Frank; when an accident brings her lover back to her, Julia does all she can to resurrect him by murdering men and allowing him to feed off of their life force. Their goal is to run away together, but Frank is still a part of — and obsessed with — the puzzle box.
The fly in Julia's ointment is her new stepdaughter, Kristy (Ashley Laurence). Kristy solves the box and becomes privy to Julia's secret. Can she protect her father from Julia's wrath while dodging the murderous Cenobites the box summons? Kristy's travails and Pinhead's (Doug Bradley) way with words helped launch a franchise that has spawned a whole bunch of films. But before you allow them to show you such suffering, check out the original on Tubi.
Night of the Living Dead (1968)
Some classics age poorly, but "Night of the Living Dead" — with its message about racist violence and mob mentalities — continues to sound a clarion call, no matter how awkward it can occasionally be.
Barbra (Judith O'Dea) and her brother, Johnny (Russell Streiner), are visiting their father's grave when they're accosted by a stranger. She comes to realize that the dead have risen and are walking again. In terror, with her brother among the undead, she flees for a local farmhouse. There, she encounters a group of strangers who have already encountered the zombie menace. Competent and quick-thinking Ben (Duane Jones), the abrasive Harry (Karl Hardman), his wife Helen (Marilyn Eastman), his injured daughter Karen (Kyra Schon), and young couple Tom (Keith Wayne) and Judy (Judith Ridley) form a group of semi-antagonistic survivors who must make it through the night before authorities arrive.
Like "Hellraiser," "Night of the Living Dead" has given birth to a twisted family of remakes, reboots, sequels, and retellings. You can see it on Tubi in its original format, colorized, or with added commentary from Elvira or the Rifftrax guys.
Audition (1999)
Kiri! Kiri! Kiri! One of the best-known Korean horror films of the 1990s, "Audition" is pointed, gristly, creepy and builds to its final shocks in such a deft way that it's truly shocking.
Shigeharu Aoyama (Ryo Ishibashi) is coping poorly with life as a widower. His son, Shigehiko (Tetsu Sawaki) suggests he remarry. Since Shigeharu is a TV executive, he decides to audition a new wife by pretending he's casting a new series. He falls in love with the lovely but mysterious Asami Yamazaki (Eihi Shiina), a former ballerina. Asami demands Shigeharu's love. But the deeper he looks into her past, the longer the trail of bodies she'd left behind proves to be. It turns out there's something sinister about Asami — and that his failure to only love her may result in his very violent death.
The way "Audition" piles on its horrific imagery is what makes it so incredibly special. The gore isn't there from the beginning but slowly, surely rolls in like fog over a dock. Asami seems sweet, and her connection with Shigeharu appears to be a simple love story. But first appearances can be deceiving, and "Audition" rakes in the tension based on that premise.
Warlock (1989)
"Warlock" is a delightful combination of scares, logical worldbuilding, and magical contrivance. One of the most underappreciated horror films of the 1980s, it's still massively watchable today, though it's anything but perfect.
In 1691, Giles Redferne (Richard E. Grant) is a witch hunter with a personal vendetta against his quarry. The unnamed Warlock (Julian Sands) has, among his many other crimes against the citizens of Massachusetts Bay Colony, killed Redferne's wife, Marian. Finally captured, the Warlock is set to meet with execution. That is, until Satan sweeps in and opens a time portal, and Warlock and Redferne are swept to the future. In 1989 Los Angeles, Redferne meets Kassandra (Lori Singer) and her roommate, Chas (Kevin O'Brien). They take the Warlock in, but he's on a mission that includes retrieving chunks of the Grand Grimoire, part of which is hidden in Chas' antique end table. Chas also has the ring he needs to complete his mission — in the process of stealing it, the Warlock murders him.
Motivated by revenge, Kassandra and Giles team up on a cross-country road trip to keep the Warlock from reassembling the Grand Grimoire, which will allow him to speak and know God's name, unmake Creation, and bring about Satan's rule on earth. Cheesy flying effects, plummy dialogue, and a whole lot of goofy makeup effects ensue. But there are also genuine scares, and the Kassandra and Giles road trip is genuinely charming.
Black Christmas (1974)
Another granddaddy of the slasher genre, "Black Christmas" pits sorority member Jess Bradford (Olivia Hussey) against the perverted, serial-slaying Billy (Nick Mancuso). It's Christmastime and the household is breaking up for the holidays, but not before the girls are confronted by their serial obscene phone caller, "The Moaner." Clare (Lynne Griffin) is the first among them to be captured and killed by Billy, and her body — smothered by a plastic bag — is left seated in a rocking chair in the attic for the entirety of the movie. It's an eerie motif, and she's joined by sister after sister. It's up to Jess to stem the slaughter, but can she?
Sexism is interrogated thoroughly by "Black Christmas," in a way its two remakes have failed to properly grasp. Jess deals with a boyfriend who disapproves of her choice to have an abortion; no one takes the sorority sisters' pleas seriously when the first of their number disappears until her boyfriend raises the alarm. Jess' presumed hysteria leads to her being left alone at the end of the movie, and possibly her death. In all of that gristle, the film has an impact that hasn't been diminished in all these decades since.