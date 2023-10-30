It Follows Confirms Sequel, They Follow, With Maika Monroe's Awaited Return

Director David Robert Mitchell and lead star Maika Monroe are teaming up for a sequel to "It Follows," titled "They Follow."

Back in 2014, Mitchell made waves at Cannes with his horror pic "It Follows," a bone-chilling flick about a woman (Monroe) who is haunted by a mysterious entity after a sexual encounter. The only way to get rid of the demonic, restless entity? To pass it on to someone else through sex. With an infectious, pulse-pounding score from electronic composer Disasterpeace, haunting imagery from Mitchell, and stellar performances from Monroe and the supporting cast, "It Follows" became a horror darling when it received a wide release in 2015.

With a 95% score on Rotten Tomatoes, "It Follows" confidently emerged as one of the best films of that year, and served as a defining moment for Mitchell and Monroe's careers. And thanks to a global haul shy of $24 million, it became a significant hit at the box office when one considers its extremely minimal $1.3 million budget. In the years since the film's release, it has become a modern-day cult classic of sorts, having been watched over 671,000 times on the film social media site Letterboxd, besting old-school horror hits like "Suspiria" and "The Blair Witch Project" on the platform.

Now, nearly a decade after the film debuted at Cannes, Neon has confirmed that a sequel, titled "They Follow," is in active development, with Mitchell and Monroe set to return for their respective creative roles. The news is no doubt surprising, but certainly welcome, as talks of a sequel manifested all the way back in 2015. Concrete plot details on the highly-anticipated sequel are slim, though The Hollywood Reporter says the picture will begin filming in 2024.