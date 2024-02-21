Cillian Murphy Landed His Peaky Blinders Role With A Hilarious 5-Word Text

Steven Knight's "Peaky Blinders" is full of standout performances throughout its six seasons. At the same time, there are a few that are in a league of their own. Alongside the late Helen McCrory's turn as Polly Gray and Tom Hardy's work as Alfie Solomons, for example, in this elite class is Cillian Murphy as Tommy Shelby. He's a consistent highlight of the program, nailing every aspect of Tommy's complex character over the course of his arc. And to think, Murphy's remarkable run has its roots in a funny five-word text.

Murphy recalled the interaction with Knight as "Peaky Blinders" was coming together during an appearance on BBC's "Desert Island Discs" radio show. "I wasn't the obvious choice physically ... I don't know if I convinced him in the meeting ... but apparently afterwards, I sent him a text saying: 'Remember, Steve: I'm an actor,'" the "Oppenheimer" star shared. While the obvious nature of this text does make it seem a bit humorous, Murphy stood by those five words and the meaning behind them. He added, "I do think it's our duty as actors to transform to whatever the part demands."

Evidently, Knight understood where Murphy was coming from with his text. He cast him in the Tommy role, giving him a chance to put his acting transformation skills on full display and try out a character vastly different than those he was accustomed to.