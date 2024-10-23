Does Bobby Die In 9-1-1? Season 7's Wild Ending, Explained

Anyone who's caught up with Season 8 of "9-1-1" might know the answer to this one, but if you missed the end of Season 7, you might be very curious to know if he managed to survive the jaw-droppingly frightening events of the season finale. After all, "9-1-1" has never held back when it comes to putting their characters in peril, even if the calls they use aren't based on real ones. Most of the time, they dance close to the edge. Rarely, they don't live to see another day.

Bobby Nash (Peter Krause) has danced with death more than once during his career. When you fight fires for a living, it's a necessity. But things get awfully personal for him at the end of Season 7. But does that mean he survives to take part in the chaos that will be taking place in Season 8? Here's what happens to Bobby Nash during Season 7 and if he survives to see another day.