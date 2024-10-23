Does Bobby Die In 9-1-1? Season 7's Wild Ending, Explained
Anyone who's caught up with Season 8 of "9-1-1" might know the answer to this one, but if you missed the end of Season 7, you might be very curious to know if he managed to survive the jaw-droppingly frightening events of the season finale. After all, "9-1-1" has never held back when it comes to putting their characters in peril, even if the calls they use aren't based on real ones. Most of the time, they dance close to the edge. Rarely, they don't live to see another day.
Bobby Nash (Peter Krause) has danced with death more than once during his career. When you fight fires for a living, it's a necessity. But things get awfully personal for him at the end of Season 7. But does that mean he survives to take part in the chaos that will be taking place in Season 8? Here's what happens to Bobby Nash during Season 7 and if he survives to see another day.
What happens at the end of 9-1-1 Season 7
Bobby and his wife, Athena Grant (Angela Bassett), find themselves the victims of a house fire during the first half of the Season 7 finale. As their dream home burns to the ground, Bobby nearly dies rescuing his family from the flames. Suffering from smoke inhalation, he's hospitalized. Athena and their friends are terrified that he'll die in the process.
While Bobby lies in his hospital bed, Athena decides to hatch a plan to figure out why they've been targeted. She uses Amir (Malcolm-Jamal Warner) as a contact. Amir and Bobby have had a season-long conflict regarding a fire the latter set during his time as a drug user. This fire claimed the life of Amir's family, though "9-1-1" promos initially lied about their connection. It turns out that the responsible parties are members of a drug cartel that Bobby and Amir tangle with earlier in the season. Athena manages to save Amir's life from the cartel, cleaning the slate between her family and Amir. She returns to the hospital and is relieved to see that her husband has woken up.
Does Bobby actually die in the 9-1-1 Season 7 finale?
Bobby Nash experiences several close calls over the course of the two-hour-plus spectacular, but he lives to see another day. Realizing that the attempted closure of Engine 118 is due to Councilwoman Ortiz's (Veronica Falcón) issues with Hen (Aisha Hinds), he ends up wearing a wire and leaking her real feelings to the press. Ergo, Season 8 already has him back on the squad.
During the buzzy Season 8 premiere of "9-1-1," Bobby initially acts as a consultant for a TV series called "Hotshots." It's a drama that's not entirely unlike "9-1-1." He caters to the show's meatheaded star and makes certain that all of his stunts are accurate to actual emergencies he's experienced. Then Athena finds herself on a crashing jet, forced to land the plane with no professional help. Bobby pitches himself into coordinating a landing on a highway and a rescue for her, which effortlessly reminds him of how much he loves being in emergency medicine. And presumably, that's where he'll stay for as long as Los Angeles has disasters.