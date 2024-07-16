9-1-1 Season 8's Premiere Plot Is Getting A Lot Of Buzz (Literally) - Here's Why
Now that "9-1-1" has found a new home on ABC and Hulu, fans are buzzing for more adventures involving Los Angeles' finest first responders on Season 8. The premiere episode will present a different kind of dangerous scenario for the city's heroes, as the villains are out to cause a sting. That's right — the episode will seemingly chronicle a swarm of jaggy insects causing havoc.
The teaser, which can be found on ABC's Instagram and other social media channels, shows the "9-1-1" logo against a black backdrop. The clip is accompanied by a buzzing sound, which ultimately leads to some bees (or possibly wasps) invading the screen. Specific plot details have yet to be announced, but viewers who suffer from apiphobia might want to sit this one out.
The video seems like something out of a bizarre horror movie about insects, but the gang should have an interesting challenge to overcome. If nothing else, the teaser was successful in generating some buzz for the "9-1-1" Season 8 premiere on September 26.
9-1-1 fans are excited and spooked by the Season 8 teaser
It seems that "9-1-1" Season 8 will continue the series' tradition of opening new installments with disaster-filled plots. From dam breaks to sinking cruise ships, the show likes to start every season with an over-the-top storyline that gets viewers' pulses racing. A deadly swarm should satiate fans' appetite for mayhem, and some of them have already shared their excitement — and fear — for the upcoming episode.
"Oh boy, I know it's going to be good," Instagram user @mamadopenalis wrote in the comments section, along with some bee emojis for extra oomph. "It's gonna BEE great," @911tvnews added. That's quite a lot of positivity for a story about flying creepy crawlies, suggesting that fans really love this show.
Of course, some viewers are going into the Season 8 premiere with some hesitation, as they've had negative experiences with sting-happy insects in the past. "Okay this was triggering because wasps were building a nest under our back door awning. It wasn't my finest moment, I'm not proud," @valjo_rod revealed. Despite this, the "9-1-1" fan is looking forward to the episode, which will be available to stream on Hulu this September.
