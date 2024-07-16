9-1-1 Season 8's Premiere Plot Is Getting A Lot Of Buzz (Literally) - Here's Why

Now that "9-1-1" has found a new home on ABC and Hulu, fans are buzzing for more adventures involving Los Angeles' finest first responders on Season 8. The premiere episode will present a different kind of dangerous scenario for the city's heroes, as the villains are out to cause a sting. That's right — the episode will seemingly chronicle a swarm of jaggy insects causing havoc.

The teaser, which can be found on ABC's Instagram and other social media channels, shows the "9-1-1" logo against a black backdrop. The clip is accompanied by a buzzing sound, which ultimately leads to some bees (or possibly wasps) invading the screen. Specific plot details have yet to be announced, but viewers who suffer from apiphobia might want to sit this one out.

The video seems like something out of a bizarre horror movie about insects, but the gang should have an interesting challenge to overcome. If nothing else, the teaser was successful in generating some buzz for the "9-1-1" Season 8 premiere on September 26.