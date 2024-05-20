9-1-1 Season 7, Episode 8 Promos Lied & We're Puzzled

If you thought those promos that saw Bobby (Peter Krause) confront Amir (Malcolm Jamal-Warner) were setting up a heartbreaking cataclysm between the two men, then "Step Nine" likely shocked — and disappointed you — in multiple ways. Amir, who is one of the few survivors of an apartment fire accidentally caused by Bobby, does go to the same AA meeting Bobby's attending and speaks before the audience, staring him down the entire time. However, the two men are all too willing to forget and forgive once they share words.

Their second meeting isn't even intentional — Bobby happens to encounter Amir while trying to report another accident on the roadway. Bobby comes upon a trail of blood and a smoking truck, and the two men take shelter in an abandoned diner while Bobby patches Amir up. The scary confrontation from the promo comes when the two men confront each other but tapers off once they're aware of who they're dealing with.

Further conflict comes from outside sources – the desert heat, unfriendly locals, the rigors of nature, and the process of sepsis. The two men bond, and though they both make it out okay, Bobby doesn't quite get to complete his ninth step and attain forgiveness. Still, he gets his apology in. While the deaths happened before the show began, it's hard to argue against them being some of the saddest in "9-1-1" history. But the ad telegraphs none of this.

Fans watching at home enjoyed themselves with the episode — but definitely noticed that the commercials for "9-1-1" have misdirected them all season.