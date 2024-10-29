The One Perfect Casting For DC's Next Wonder Woman
James Gunn and Peter Safran's DC Universe is set to make its grand big screen debut with 2025's "Superman." Naturally, this impending series of movies and TV shows means that comic book fans can happily expect plenty of superhero recasting news. In fact, we already know who will portray a few major characters, including David Corenswet as the DCU's own Superman. The most interesting names without an actor attached are arguably Batman and Wonder Woman — and out of the two, the latter is arguably more important. History has proven time and time again that there are lots of different actors who can don the Dark Knight's cape and cowl, but Diana of Themyscira requires serious screen presence. Both Lynda Carter and Gal Gadot cast a long shadow over the demanding role — but as TikToker @willyneff has pointed out, a worthy successor may be closer than we think.
@willyneff
DC's next Wonder Woman #willneff #movie #dccomics #dceu #wonderwoman #jamesgunn
Katy O'Brian is an actor and martial artist with plenty of experience from major productions. Over the years, she's accumulated an impressive CV that demonstrates a wealth of talent in dramatic roles and action-packed productions alike. Most importantly, she would be able to provide a completely different take on Wonder Woman than Carter and Gadot — one that's far closer in line with Wonder Woman's depiction in the comics. Here's why she would be perfect as the DCU Wonder Woman.
Katy O'Brian has all the acting tools to be a great Wonder Woman
If you like to pay attention to superhero casting news, chances are you're already familiar with Katy O'Brian from her previous roles in major genre projects. Her CV includes a role as the duplicitous "The Mandalorian" antagonist Elia Kane. She also plays freedom fighter Jentorra in "Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania," radiating the kind of impressive aura that the movie itself failed to have.
As the TikTok clip notes, O'Brian is a perfect storm when it comes to playing Wonder Woman, as she combines an impressive physique with genuine acting chops that have already earned her an Astra Midseason Award for her role in the A24 film "Love Lies Bleeding." Speaking of the movie, it may not be a superhero film, but the 2024 romantic thriller might just be her best calling card for playing Diana of Themyscira.
O'Brian — who has genuine bodybuilding experience — stars in "Love Lies Bleeding" opposite César Award winner and Oscar nominee Kristen Stewart. She plays Jackie Cleaver, an up-and-coming bodybuilder who ends up in a cycle of love, death, and steroids. While hardly a superhero, the character requires O'Brian to use a full emotional spectrum and then some, alternating between intense physicality and extreme sensitivity. Anyone who can pull off a role like that is likely fit to play Wonder Woman. O'Brian's stellar performance means she passes with flying colors, especially because she fully realized how difficult the role would be before tackling it. "I wanted to challenge myself," she told Men's Health. "I just wanted to show that I could do it, and I wanted to show myself that I could do it, too."
Wonder Woman is strong ... and should look strong
While there are plenty of comics that depict Wonder Woman as a slender hero with a penchant for pinup poses, that really isn't the character anymore. Many of the best Wonder Woman comic book stories play up her mythological roots and sheer power, and aren't afraid to depict her with a fairly muscular build. Gal Gadot's DC Extended Universe version of Wonder Woman leaned toward the slender and agile, often relying on martial skill and graceful movement instead of brute strength. However, the image of a visibly strong Wonder Woman clearly lingers in people's minds, seeing as Gadot not fitting some fans' image of a well-muscled Diana has caused plenty of discussion among the fandom.
While no one can say that Gadot's Wonder Woman isn't fit, her and Lynda Carter's versions are nevertheless relatively dainty. As @willyneff points out in their video, the time may be ripe to introduce a more physically powerful live-action Wonder Woman — and with her acting chops, Katy O'Brian would be a perfect choice to balance the character's imposing strength and inherent kindness.
Other actors who would be great as Wonder Woman
Of course, it would be pretty strange to go all in on one actor when it comes to casting Wonder Woman. This hasn't gone unnoticed by some of the TikTok video's commenters, who were quick to present their favorite choices for the role. The commenters have very different opinions about the correct way to portray Wonder Woman, and their suggestions varied accordingly.
"The Boys" star Claudia Doumit, Melissa Barrera of Scream franchise fame, Marvel Cinematic Universe star Elizabeth Debicki, "Game of Thrones" actor Gwendoline Christie, and "Transformers" star Megan Fox were all among the actors mentioned. Others felt that Wonder Woman should come outside of traditional acting. WWE star Rhea Ripley was a popular choice, and her colleagues Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch also got nods — as did rugby player Ilona Maher, who's been known to cosplay the character.
Some of the commenters were obviously just spitballing in jest, as evidenced by suggestions like Terry Crews and Ryan Gosling. However, fan-casting Wonder Woman is something people seem to feel quite passionately about. The internet is rife with stuff like concept designs of Alexandra Daddario as Wonder Woman, and images where "Andor" star Adria Arjona takes Gal Gadot's role over in the DCU. Whether any of these actors would actually fit in the role — let alone get it — is, of course, a matter of speculation. Before actual news of the DCU Wonder Woman arrives, the situation is unlikely to change. Until then, it's certainly easy to see Katy O'Brian as a very solid pick.