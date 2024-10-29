The One Perfect Casting For DC's Next Wonder Woman

If you like to pay attention to superhero casting news, chances are you're already familiar with Katy O'Brian from her previous roles in major genre projects. Her CV includes a role as the duplicitous "The Mandalorian" antagonist Elia Kane. She also plays freedom fighter Jentorra in "Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania," radiating the kind of impressive aura that the movie itself failed to have.

As the TikTok clip notes, O'Brian is a perfect storm when it comes to playing Wonder Woman, as she combines an impressive physique with genuine acting chops that have already earned her an Astra Midseason Award for her role in the A24 film "Love Lies Bleeding." Speaking of the movie, it may not be a superhero film, but the 2024 romantic thriller might just be her best calling card for playing Diana of Themyscira.

O'Brian — who has genuine bodybuilding experience — stars in "Love Lies Bleeding" opposite César Award winner and Oscar nominee Kristen Stewart. She plays Jackie Cleaver, an up-and-coming bodybuilder who ends up in a cycle of love, death, and steroids. While hardly a superhero, the character requires O'Brian to use a full emotional spectrum and then some, alternating between intense physicality and extreme sensitivity. Anyone who can pull off a role like that is likely fit to play Wonder Woman. O'Brian's stellar performance means she passes with flying colors, especially because she fully realized how difficult the role would be before tackling it. "I wanted to challenge myself," she told Men's Health. "I just wanted to show that I could do it, and I wanted to show myself that I could do it, too."