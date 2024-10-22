Yellowstone Season 5 Part 2's Official Trailer Is Annoying Us Yet Again

The teaser for "Yellowstone" Season 5 Part 2 has arrived to whet fans' appetites ahead of the show's return on November 10. However, fans looking for fresh material will be disappointed, as the trailer mostly includes clips from previous installments of the neo-Western drama. The series is coming to an end, so some nostalgia might be warranted. At the same time, the old footage is probably going to annoy people who are mainly concerned about what happens next. This is becoming a trend, and it's getting old.

While Kevin Costner has confirmed that he won't return for "Yellowstone" Season 5, the teaser features his John Dutton character quite prominently. Granted, the footage of the veteran cowboy is from previous seasons, but it risks giving fans a false idea of what to expect from the upcoming episodes. Elsewhere, the teaser gives us a brief rundown of the Dutton family's history of protecting their land from their enemies, but the battle is far from over, as the final episodes promise to be intense.

Of course, Costner's presence can't be ignored, as it's made fans jump to conclusions about his current status. That said, "Yellowstone" viewers shouldn't get their hopes up about seeing him return to the fold in the remaining episodes, as the actor has confirmed that he wasn't involved.