Yellowstone Season 5 Part 2's Official Trailer Is Annoying Us Yet Again
The teaser for "Yellowstone" Season 5 Part 2 has arrived to whet fans' appetites ahead of the show's return on November 10. However, fans looking for fresh material will be disappointed, as the trailer mostly includes clips from previous installments of the neo-Western drama. The series is coming to an end, so some nostalgia might be warranted. At the same time, the old footage is probably going to annoy people who are mainly concerned about what happens next. This is becoming a trend, and it's getting old.
While Kevin Costner has confirmed that he won't return for "Yellowstone" Season 5, the teaser features his John Dutton character quite prominently. Granted, the footage of the veteran cowboy is from previous seasons, but it risks giving fans a false idea of what to expect from the upcoming episodes. Elsewhere, the teaser gives us a brief rundown of the Dutton family's history of protecting their land from their enemies, but the battle is far from over, as the final episodes promise to be intense.
Of course, Costner's presence can't be ignored, as it's made fans jump to conclusions about his current status. That said, "Yellowstone" viewers shouldn't get their hopes up about seeing him return to the fold in the remaining episodes, as the actor has confirmed that he wasn't involved.
Fans react to Kevin Costner being in the Yellowstone Season 5 Part 2 teaser
Kevin Costner is open to playing John Dutton again, but he's insisted that it isn't top of his list of priorities at the moment. The actor left the series due to creative differences, legal battles, and to focus on making "Horizon: An American Saga," which took up most of his time. Despite this, some fans believe that his presence in the trailer means that he could saddle up as John Dutton again in Season 5 Part 2 — even if the character's cameos are moments from yesteryear.
"I've never seen a trailer with clips mixed from past seasons with new clips," X (formerly known as Twitter) user @PamelaJ1027 noted. "It makes me hope that Costner is actually in season 5b and it has been kept secret all this time." Meanwhile, other fans believe that Costner will return to say goodbye to the Dutton character once and for all — but it might not be a happy ending. "I think that KC is featured in the trailer because his death will play a huge part in these last episodes," @mar3277 speculated, adding that his family will set out to avenge him and protect their property in his honor.
It remains to be seen if this theory will come true, or if Costner will return at all. If he doesn't, though, Paramount should be more careful when it comes to deciding which clips to use for teasers moving forward. Otherwise, fans might get their hopes up and end up disappointed if their expectations aren't met.