Yellowstone Season 5 Part 2: How Kevin Costner Feels About Playing John Dutton Again
After months of legal wrangling and behind-the-scenes tension with Paramount, Kevin Costner seems open to saddling up as John Dutton once again. While speaking with Entertainment Tonight, the "Dances with Wolves" star discussed the idea of returning for the second half of Season 5 later this year, and he didn't rule out the possibility.
"I'd like to be able to do it, but we haven't been able to," Costner said. "I thought I was going to make seven [seasons], but right now we're at five. So how it works out — I hope it does — but they've got a lot of different shows going on. Maybe it will. Maybe this will circle back to me. If it does and I feel really comfortable with [it], I'd love to do it."
Of course, Kevin Costner's potential return to Yellowstone would not come without complications. For one thing, despite the actor's expressed interest in continuing John Dutton's story, Taylor Sheridan has reportedly penned a conclusive end to the series that doesn't involve the star's character. In his interview with ET, Costner hinted at his own ideas for his character's ending, but it's uncertain if they align with the showrunner's vision, especially following the behind-the-scenes legal drama.
Taylor Sheridan's reaction to Kevin Costner's Yellowstone exit
Kevin Costner seems willing to work with his old colleagues again, but the final call on whether this will happen probably rests on Taylor Sheridan. The "Yellowstone" creator has spoken about the legal drama, telling The Hollywood Reporter that it's an unfortunate situation that could have been resolved more simply. But despite the trouble, he didn't shut the door on a future collaboration with the actor who plays John Dutton.
"I've never had an issue with Kevin that he and I couldn't work out on the phone," Sheridan said. "But once lawyers get involved, then people don't get to talk to each other and start saying things that aren't true and attempt to shift blame based on how the press or public seem to be reacting. He took a lot of this on the chin and I don't know that anyone deserves it."
Sheridan also noted that while Costner's character will find closure, the off-camera situation has interfered with his original plans, so it won't be what he originally aimed for. Still, with so many "Yellowstone" series and spin-offs in the works, Dutton's story could theoretically continue in another project down the line — assuming the character survives Season 5, that is.
