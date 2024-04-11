Yellowstone Season 5 Part 2: How Kevin Costner Feels About Playing John Dutton Again

After months of legal wrangling and behind-the-scenes tension with Paramount, Kevin Costner seems open to saddling up as John Dutton once again. While speaking with Entertainment Tonight, the "Dances with Wolves" star discussed the idea of returning for the second half of Season 5 later this year, and he didn't rule out the possibility.

"I'd like to be able to do it, but we haven't been able to," Costner said. "I thought I was going to make seven [seasons], but right now we're at five. So how it works out — I hope it does — but they've got a lot of different shows going on. Maybe it will. Maybe this will circle back to me. If it does and I feel really comfortable with [it], I'd love to do it."

Of course, Kevin Costner's potential return to Yellowstone would not come without complications. For one thing, despite the actor's expressed interest in continuing John Dutton's story, Taylor Sheridan has reportedly penned a conclusive end to the series that doesn't involve the star's character. In his interview with ET, Costner hinted at his own ideas for his character's ending, but it's uncertain if they align with the showrunner's vision, especially following the behind-the-scenes legal drama.