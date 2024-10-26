Is Halbrand Sauron? How Rings Of Power Revealed The Lord Of The Rings' Big Mystery

Sauron is a big deal in J.R.R. Tolkien's world. He's the big baddie during the War of the Ring. He's the Necromancer looming on the edge of "The Hobbit." Heck, "The Lord of the Rings" is literally named after him. While that story is in the Third Age of Middle-earth history, the Dark Lord also plays a major role throughout the Second Age that precedes it. This is the period of time when Prime Video's "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" is set.

While he may be important to that show, though, it takes two entire seasons before he is clearly established as Sauron, the Lord of the Rings and the Dark Lord of Middle-earth. In the interim, he takes on multiple forms. In Season 2, he spends most of his time masquerading around Middle-earth as "Annatar, Lord of Gifts." However, he starts that season and spends all of Season 1 in the guise of Halbrand, a deposed Human king of the Southlands.

The Halbrand persona is confusing, if only because it isn't in the books. Fairweather viewers and diehard fans alike were initially uncertain about Halbrand (played by Charlie Vickers) and struggled to figure out how he fit into the larger story. Let's break down who this mortal individual is (or at least who Sauron said he is), what fans thought of the Halbrand schtick throughout Season 1, and how the persona connects to the immortal spiritual being that we all know so well.