Who Is Percy Jackson's Father - And What Does That Really Mean?

In the summer of 2005, American author Rick Riordan published "Percy Jackson and the Lightning Thief," riding the wave of the ascendent young adult fantasy genre away from the castles of the Wizarding World and the icy forests of Forks, Washington toward the hallowed halls of Olympus. Blending a new and much more complicated timeline with ancient Greek mythology, the story of Percy and Camp Half-Blood soon exploded into a rich and endlessly enjoyable world that beckons young readers to dive into legends stretching several millennia backward into the past.

Decades later, readers still love (and occasionally rank) the entire series as it continues to expand to incorporate other mythologies from across history. New fans were created by a short-lived film series in the early 2010s (which stopped just short of a trilogy) and a subsequent television series streaming on Disney+; when the latter was released in 2023, we hailed it as "a heroic coming-of-age story." Clearly, the Olympians still retain much of the magic as they did both when Riordan began his own quest and when ancient Greek storytellers captivated their audiences with tales of gods and monsters.

It's arguably this relationship between the past and future of storytelling that makes "Percy Jackson" exciting and accessible, as Riordan turns Greek legends into contemporary blockbuster heroes. One such hero is Percy's father, the Olympian Poseidon, whose presence in the series looms as enigmatic, powerful, and often perplexing.