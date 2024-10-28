The 10 Best Early '90s Kids Sports Movies, Ranked

Nothing is more important to millennial moviegoers than the powerful pull of nostalgia. Plot? Character development? Nah, give us the feels pulled straight from our childhoods and we'll be wearing your movie's proverbial jersey with pride. When you add sports to the mix, you get a potent potion of blissful movie memories that last a lifetime.

After all, the greatest sports movies of all time endure for a reason: There's nothing more inherently cinematic than athletic competition, whether it's the crack of a bat, the spiral of a pigskin, or the slap of the puck. For many of us, these films from the early '90s were our first introduction to two of the most omnipresent parts of pop culture – sports and movies.

But more than that, the sports movies of our youth taught us about teamwork, self-reliance, romance, how to play by the rules, when to follow our own path, what it was like to be a kid, and what it meant to be a grownup. Is it any wonder we loved them so much? Yet while all of these films were a part of our collective childhood experience, not all of them were winners. Which of these deserve their place in the sports film hall of fame, and which belong on the bench? See if you agree: Here are the 10 best kids' sports movies of the early '90s.