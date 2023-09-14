What Cool Runnings Gets Wrong About The Real-Life Jamaican Bobsled Team

"Cool Runnings" has been a winning film since first sliding into movie theaters in 1993. It begins with sprinter Derice Bannock's (Leon) disqualification from the Summer Olympics following an injury, but he's determined to compete and helps assemble Jamaica's first bobsled team, which is coached by former Olympian Irv Blitzer (John Candy). The film is inspired by the country's first foray into bobsled competition in the Winter Olympics in 1988, but one team member says the movie holds more fiction than fact.

Dudley "Tal" Stokes shared his experience as the team's captain and driver on the subreddit r/IAmA. This includes the real journey, which did not begin with a track injury. "I got into bobsledding because I was told to go. I was in the Army at the time. The colonel made the suggestion to me and because I was a captain, you do as [you're] told and obey orders," he said under the username u/JamaicaBobsledTS, adding that other Army members were recruited. As for the push to send Jamaica down the track, Stokes said Americans George Fitch and William Maloney encouraged the team's creation upon realizing the similarities between bobsledding and pushcart racing.

Blitzer is a fixture of the film, but Stokes said the team worked with a few coaches, including American bobsledder Howard Siler, who competed in the 1980 Winter Olympics at Lake Placid. While the team is treated as outsiders in the film, Fitch told ESPN that the fictional reception is in stark contrast to what actually happened, noting that they received a warm welcome at the 1988 Calgary Winter Olympics. And the film has since been addressed by another generation of Jamaica's bobsledding team.