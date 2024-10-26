7 Best Michelle Monaghan Movies And Tv Shows You Need To Watch After Seeing MaXXXine

Fans of Hulu's three-season cultist drama series "The Path" are certainly familiar with Michelle Monaghan, who stars alongside Aaron Paul and Hugh Dancy. Eddie (Paul) and Sarah Lane (Monaghan) are devout members of a strange cult called Meyerism, but turmoil enters their lives when Eddie sees a vision that appears to indicate that the movement isn't all it's cracked up to be. Meanwhile, Sarah's old friend and wannabe suitor Cal Williams (Dancy) assumes de facto control of Meyerism and starts making his own moves.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Monaghan said she was drawn to Sarah because she was a far more nuanced character than your average "main character's wife" type role. She also enjoyed the opportunity to work with a female showrunner, Jess Goldberg. "I go where the great material is, whoever wrote it, but I will say it's really nice to feel like I'm playing a woman who's very multidimensional and that I can speak to as someone who is a mother, okay, and a wife, yes, but I'm also something much more than that as well, personally and professionally," Monaghan said. "It's been really nice delving into that world with [Goldberg]."