The 11 Best McDonald's Happy Meal Toys From Movies & TV Shows, Ranked

The McDonald's Happy Meal has been a part of the fast food brand since the 1970s. Debuting as an idea from one of McDonald's Guatemalan franchises, it soon became the corporate norm. Hired adman Bob Bernstein has been historically credited with the creation of the "Happy Meal" branding, which was designed to get kids back in the restaurant after a noticeable decline in younger patrons. Bernstein also pushed the idea of adding toys to the mix, which instantly skyrocketed the restaurant's popularity.

Over the years, McDonald's has featured plenty of different brands in their regularly shifting Happy Meal, including some of your favorite movies and TV shows. If you grew up regularly eating at the fast food chain, then some of these will probably be familiar to you.

But which Happy Meal toys were the best? If we had to account for all of them — such as Beanie Babies, Hot Wheels, Changeables, and Boo Buckets — we'd be talking about McDonald's-made plastic for years. But when it comes to prizes specifically based on movies or television, well, that narrows things down. Over the years, everyone from Batman and Power Rangers to Disney Princesses and the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles has been featured by the fast food chain. With a large pool to choose from, join us as we rank our favorite McDonald's Happy Meal toys inspired by film and television. Prepare for a blast from the past!