Are Nikki And Justin From 90 Day Fiance Still Together?

Though there were many problems that created tension in Nikki Exotika and Justin Moldova's relationship (including infidelity on Justin's part, the expectation that Nikki would bankroll his life, and that their sex drives appeared to be incompatible), the core issue was clearly that Justin could not accept Nikki's identity as a transwoman. This was put on full display when the couple reunited for the "90 Day Fiancé" Season 10 Tell All.

Throughout the season, he would treat her coldly and resist her attempts at intimacy of any kind, accusing her of acting too much like a man for him to be attracted to her. At the same time, whenever they would go out in public together to enjoy his city's vibrant nightlife, he would chastise and emotionally punish her for attracting too much attention with her style and personality. It occasionally seemed as though Justin might have been capable of maturing to the point of having a private relationship with Nikki and was clearly attracted to her enough (either romantically, sexually, or financially) to desire such a result. However, his insecurities and deeply held transphobic and homophobic beliefs put him in a constant state of fear about how the world would react to him being with a transwoman. This hurt Nikki, likely more than anything else he did. Putting their lives on display through reality television appeared to have exacerbated his fears, as Justin suddenly ended the relationship over text after she (and the crew) left Moldova.

So when Justin begins describing Nikki during the Tell All as having "man vibes," disparaging her, talking down to her, and refusing to commit to reconciliation one way or the other despite sleeping with her post-breakup, Nikki begins to have a panic attack. She does eventually rally thanks to the support of her mother and finishes the interaction by closing the door on their future for good.