Shudder Original Movies You Didn't Realize Were Happening

Founded in 2015, Shudder's whole conceit was relatively simple: here was a streaming service dedicated to placating horror fans all year round. For folks who don't get enough of their scary movie fix in October, this streamer was around to help. Nearly a decade later, Shudder has garnered an incredible reputation for housing great pre-existing horror classics and new motion pictures exclusive to the platform.

Gaze upon the 55 best movies on Shudder and one can immediately see what a staggering library this service has amassed. Thanks to films like "Late Night with the Devil" and the uber-profitable "Skinamarink" — which horrified its way to the top by making 60 times its budget – Shudder original movies are more prolific than ever. No wonder the label's begun acquiring a slew of upcoming exclusive movies to build on that hype.

Those movies range wildly in subject matter, thematic ambitions, and even country of origin. One is a sequel to one of Shudder's highest-grossing titles at the box office, another is one of the buzziest modern horror features to emerge from Ireland. Still another unites two Oscar nominees for a retirement home bloodbath, while a fourth sees a beloved "Daredevil" cast member chillingly confronting the past. Just like horror cinema itself, Shudder original movies take on endless forms, with an immense amount of potential to continue the streamer's sterling legacy. It's time to dive into the plethora of Shudder exclusive movies you had no clue were on the horizon.