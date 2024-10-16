FBI Season 7 Officially Confirms If Tiffany Wallace Dies
Special Agent Tiffany Wallace (Katherine Renee Kane) is no longer part of the "FBI" team, but it's not the end of the world. When Kane's exit from Dick Wolf's procedural franchise was confirmed, some fans expected her character to bite the dust. However, the Season 7 premiere, "Abandoned," gives Wallace a merciful farewell and leaves the door open for more missions down the line.
"FBI" Season 6 puts Wallace on the edge, as her pursuit of the terrorist Hakim Siran (Antwayn Hopper) almost derails her life and career. Season 7's first episode reveals that the agent isn't over the tumultuous saga, and keeping her in the field could be dangerous. So, she hands in her resignation and moves to Georgia to be with her sister — after assisting Special Agent Scott Scola (John Boyd) in one last mission.
While by no means a happy exit, it could have been worse for Wallace. Trevor Hobbs was killed off after actor Roshawn Franklin left "FBI," but that was a creative decision to prove this network drama has stakes and consequences. Conversely, Special Agent Dana Mosier got to live after Sela Ward parted ways with the "FBI" franchise, but the agent's resignation ensured that her departure was permanent. Still, it seems that Kane has left the crime saga on good terms, which creates some interesting possibilities for the future.
Why did Katherine Renee Kane really leave FBI?
Katherine Renee Kane joined the "FBI" cast during the show's 3rd season and quickly established herself as a series regular. There are many fans who will miss her adventures as Tiffany Wallace, but it was time for her to call it a day. Sometimes actors want to branch out and explore fresh opportunities, and that's what motivated Kane's decision to leave the popular CBS crime drama.
"It was time to look towards new creative endeavors," Kane told Deadline after news of her "FBI" departure came to light. "I'm excited for the future and wish the show all the best." As of this writing, the actor has yet to confirm what her next project will be.
The good news, though, is that there doesn't appear to be any behind-the-scenes drama surrounding Kane's exit. Furthermore, the "FBI" Season 7 premiere teases Wallace potentially returning to the fold at a later date, which is better than a definitive write-off.
Will Katherine Renee Kane's Tiffany Wallace return to FBI?
It isn't uncommon for actors to leave long-running series and return at a later date. That fact is especially true in the world of network procedurals. After all, Mark Harmon reprised the role of Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs on "NCIS: Origins," despite leaving the franchise in 2021 to focus on other projects. It remains to be seen if Katherine Renee Kane will have a similar career trajectory, but the Season 7 premiere paves the way for a comeback.
The moment occurs when Tiffany Wallace tells Scott Scola that she's done. "It makes sense to need some time off after the whole Hakim thing," he says in response before informing her that her exit doesn't have to be permanent. Wallace tells him that her mind is made up and that she can't be talked out of it, but it seems that the offer will always be on the table.
Wallace parted ways with the bureau on a positive note, so the series' writers wouldn't have to jump through hoops to justify her return to the "FBI" universe. At the same time, the premiere gives her a strong exit should Season 7 really be the agent's final outing.