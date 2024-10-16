FBI Season 7 Officially Confirms If Tiffany Wallace Dies

Special Agent Tiffany Wallace (Katherine Renee Kane) is no longer part of the "FBI" team, but it's not the end of the world. When Kane's exit from Dick Wolf's procedural franchise was confirmed, some fans expected her character to bite the dust. However, the Season 7 premiere, "Abandoned," gives Wallace a merciful farewell and leaves the door open for more missions down the line.

"FBI" Season 6 puts Wallace on the edge, as her pursuit of the terrorist Hakim Siran (Antwayn Hopper) almost derails her life and career. Season 7's first episode reveals that the agent isn't over the tumultuous saga, and keeping her in the field could be dangerous. So, she hands in her resignation and moves to Georgia to be with her sister — after assisting Special Agent Scott Scola (John Boyd) in one last mission.

While by no means a happy exit, it could have been worse for Wallace. Trevor Hobbs was killed off after actor Roshawn Franklin left "FBI," but that was a creative decision to prove this network drama has stakes and consequences. Conversely, Special Agent Dana Mosier got to live after Sela Ward parted ways with the "FBI" franchise, but the agent's resignation ensured that her departure was permanent. Still, it seems that Kane has left the crime saga on good terms, which creates some interesting possibilities for the future.