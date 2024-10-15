NCIS: Origins' First Episode Confirms Whether Mark Harmon Appears

Mark Harmon left "NCIS" in 2021, leading many fans to speculate that they'd seen the last of him playing Leroy Jethro Gibbs. However, the veteran actor couldn't stay away from the procedural franchise for too long, as Harmon's "NCIS" return was confirmed when news broke that he'd narrate his character's prequel series. Now that "NCIS: Origins" is upon us, it seems that he might be more involved than we were initially led to believe.

While some of CBS' top executives claimed that Harmon wouldn't appear on "NCIS: Origins," the two-episode premiere, "Enter Sandman," tells a different story. He reprises the role of Gibbs on-screen in a couple of scenes, which reveal that he's still hanging out in Alaska and keeping to himself. The first episode sees him chop up some wood before sitting down by the fire to write his story. In the follow-up episode, his reflection briefly appears on a window toward the end.

Harmon's return shuns those claims about him not appearing on-screen as Gibbs for the latest installment of the NCIS franchise. However, CBS' top brass probably weren't lying to us when they made that comment, as Harmon's big comeback wasn't planned.