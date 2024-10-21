How Did Casper The Friendly Ghost Die? The Truth Is Sadder Than You May Think

Casper the Friendly Ghost has been entertaining generations for decades with his sweet nature and positive ways. A friend of red-capped Wendy the Witch and tiny devil Lil' Hot Stuff, Casper has always been a goody-goody in the face of ... if not total evil, then basic naughtiness. But there's something that's rather creepy about him, if you think about it hard enough — he's the ghost of a dead child, who died a very young death within his world. For his parents in at least one version of his story, that proves to be an all-too-serious, all-too-real event.

It might be taking the plot too seriously — even "The Simpsons" made fun of such theories back in the 1990s — but it's still true. Under all of that cheer and beneath all of that joy, Casper's story is a tragic tale that makes a big impression on the viewer and makes them wonder about the limits of their mortality in their very own way. But more importantly — how did he die? And who is Casper in the first place? Here's everything we know about the friendly ghosts' history.