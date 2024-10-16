NCIS: Origins Could Bring Back Muse Watson's Mike Franks

For several seasons, Muse Watson was one of the show's most consistent guest stars. In total, Watson played Mike Franks in a total of 20 episodes on the original series.

When Franks first appears in "NCIS" Season 3, he is largely used as an anchor to help guide Gibbs out of a period of amnesia, the result of a traumatic brain injury he suffered in the field. Before Gibbs recovers his memories, however, Franks is forced to remind Gibbs of the many events of the intervening years. This includes Franks' choice to abruptly retire after the agency failed to heed his warnings about Osama bin Laden. After Gibbs recovers his memories and returns full-time to NCIS, Franks is eager to return to his retirement.

However, despite his best efforts to stay away, he keeps getting pulled back into the organization, normally to offer a helping hand to Gibbs or a member of his team. For several seasons on "NCIS," Franks pops up when you least expect it. Sadly, Franks dies at the hands of the Port-to-Port Killer in Season 8, Episode 23 ("Swan Song"), only for Gibbs to later learn that Franks had a terminal illness anyway. Most fans likely assumed that Watson's time on the series was over at this point, but in fact, the actor would appear an additional eight times following the character's death, usually portraying a vision only Gibbs could see.

He first appears to Gibbs in this manner in Season 9, Episode 14 ("Life Before His Eyes"), during which Gibbs reconnects with a variety of deceased characters from his past. Unfortunately, Watson's ghostly role in the series came to an end after one last brief appearance in Season 15, Episode 8 ("Voices").