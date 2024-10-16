The Steamiest Horror Movies You Can Stream Right Now, Ranked

There's nothing like a movie marathon to get you into the Halloween spirit. There is no shortage of spooky movies to choose from when you're planning the perfect movie night, but the best horror movies of all time tend to play on our most intimate fears and desires. From seductive vampires to repulsive movie monsters, great horror films all have a sensual side of one kind or another.

Likewise, the best steamy movies you can find typically have some element of danger to them. Whether it's the mysterious nature of a character like Christian Grey in the "50 Shades" trilogy, or the murder plot at the heart of "Basic Instinct," sexy dramas just can't help but incorporate some darker elements. The movies on this list all make it clear that sex appeal and bone-chilling horror can be the perfect compliments for each other. It doesn't matter if you're looking for something supernatural to activate your imagination or a jarringly realistic thrill ride that will make you sleep with the lights on — we've got you covered.