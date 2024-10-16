The Steamiest Horror Movies You Can Stream Right Now, Ranked
There's nothing like a movie marathon to get you into the Halloween spirit. There is no shortage of spooky movies to choose from when you're planning the perfect movie night, but the best horror movies of all time tend to play on our most intimate fears and desires. From seductive vampires to repulsive movie monsters, great horror films all have a sensual side of one kind or another.
Likewise, the best steamy movies you can find typically have some element of danger to them. Whether it's the mysterious nature of a character like Christian Grey in the "50 Shades" trilogy, or the murder plot at the heart of "Basic Instinct," sexy dramas just can't help but incorporate some darker elements. The movies on this list all make it clear that sex appeal and bone-chilling horror can be the perfect compliments for each other. It doesn't matter if you're looking for something supernatural to activate your imagination or a jarringly realistic thrill ride that will make you sleep with the lights on — we've got you covered.
14. Knock Knock
Director Eli Roth co-wrote this twisted and spicy film that stars Keanu Reeves as an architect and family man named Evan Webber. When Evan's wife and kids take a vacation without him, he plans to spend the time working, but late one night in a rainstorm two girls, Bel (Ana de Armas) and Genesis (Lorenza Izzo), show up on Evan's doorstep after getting lost in his neighborhood. Evan lets them in, and the three of them end up having a heated one-night affair.
Almost overnight, Evan's world gets turned upside down. Bel and Genesis make it their goal to turn Evan's life into a psychosexual nightmare, and he's thrust into a fight for his very survival. Even if he makes it out alive, there's no guarantee his family will still be intact. "Knock Knock" was by no means a critical success, but it's got a pitch-perfect premise that makes it an excellent starting place for a steamy horror marathon.
Director: Eli Roth
Cast: Keanu Reeves, Ana de Armas, Lorenza Izzo
Where to watch: Pluto TV
13. Fear
They just don't make sexy thrillers the way they did in the '90s. "Fear" stars a young Mark Wahlberg as a man with dangerously obsessive tendencies. Nicole Walker (Reese Witherspoon) is a teenage girl living in Seattle who falls for a boy named David (Wahlberg) the moment she lays eyes on him. Even though her friends and family have concerns about the older boy, Nicole's infatuation blinds her to David's red flags until it's too late.
As their relationship progresses, David becomes more and more controlling of Nicole, while at the same time she starts to figure out that he may not be the trustworthy, faithful partner he's presented himself to be. By the time Nicole starts to have doubts about their relationship, it's too late. A whole new, extremely violent side of David emerges, and Nicole's loved ones just might end up paying the price.
Director: James Foley
Cast: Reese Witherspoon, Mark Wahlberg, William Petersen
Where to watch: Starz
12. The Invitation
Does the presence of vampires automatically make a movie a little steamier? The best vampire movies of all time tend to portray these creatures of the night as darkly seductive, and "The Invitation" goes all-in on that trend. The vampires here are just alluring enough to make you let your guard down before they come for your throat.
Evie Jackson (Nathalie Emmanuel) is a freelance caterer chasing her dreams in New York City. She takes a DNA test to trace her ancestry and discovers that she's distantly related to a wealthy family in England. After connecting with that long-lost side of the family, Evie is swept away to England for a wedding, but once she arrives at her family's estate, she realizes she's been tricked.
Evie's relatives aren't ordinary aristocrats, and they've actually invited her so that a man named Walter de Ville (Thomas Doherty) can try to seduce her. Before she knows it, Evie is fighting to escape from the estate, but there's a very real possibility that her only chance at survival is to give up the part of herself that's still human.
Director: Jessica M. Thompson
Cast: Nathalie Emmanuel, Thomas Doherty, Stephanie Corneliussen
Where to watch: Hulu
11. The Babysitter
"The Babysitter" is a Netflix original movie that's equal parts raunchy and gory. Cole (Judah Lewis) has a massive crush on his babysitter Bee (Samara Weaving), and he's thrilled when his parents schedule a night away and ask Bee to stay with him. Cole decides to sneakily stay up past his bedtime to see what Bee spends her night doing, but he's not prepared for what he discovers.
Bee invites some of her own friends to Cole's house, but they aren't getting together for a typical high school party. It turns out that Bee's entire friend group is secretly a satanic cult, and they've got big plans for the night. Cole's house turns into a killing floor as he's forced to try and stop Bee's friends from sacrificing people to their demonic leader. "The Babysitter" doesn't take itself too seriously, and that just helps to make the breezy 86-minute movie all the more fun.
Director: McG
Cast: Judah Lewis, Samara Weaving, Bella Thorne
Where to watch: Netflix
10. Jennifer's Body
"Jennifer's Body" is a teen horror movie not unlike "Fright Night," but with a decidedly sexier twist. The film follows a nerdy high school girl nicknamed Needy (Amanda Seyfried) and her best friend Jennifer (Megan Fox). Of the two, Jennifer has always been the more outgoing, and one night she convinces Needy to a show at a local bar. The two get split up after a fire starts, and when they reunite, Needy can't help but notice that Jennifer is acting strangely.
It quickly becomes apparent that something has possessed Needy's lifelong friend. Now Jennifer is using her popularity to seduce and violently kill other students at the school. It's up to Needy to figure out what exactly is going on with Jennifer and how to stop her before the entire town becomes a demon's snack. "Jennifer's Body" is just the right mix of fun and horrifying, and the soundtrack is so painfully 2009 that the passage of time itself has added another layer to the horror.
Director: Karyn Kusama
Cast: Amanda Seyfried, Megan Fox, Adam Brody
Where to watch: Hulu
9. Hellraiser
What do you get when you mix mystic puzzle boxes, alternate dimensions, and sadomasochism? The elements that make up 1987's "Hellraiser" sound more like an uncomfortable dream than a genuine movie, but that's part of the charm of this horror classic. "Hellraiser" has become so iconic it's easy to forget just how erotic and boundary-pushing the original film really was.
The story follows a man named Frank (Sean Chapman), who buys a strange puzzle box because he thinks solving it will transport him to a realm of endless pleasure. Instead, the beings inside the box mutilate Frank's body and kill him. Frank's brother Larry (Andrew Robinson) and his wife Julia (Clare Higgins) move into his old house, where an undead version of Frank reaches out to Julia for help. He tells her that if she seduces men and brings them back to the house, he'll be able to kill them and eventually bring himself back from the dead.
Things only get darker and more disturbing from there, and even though the 10 sequels to "Hellraiser" range from the worst to the best that a horror franchise can offer, none of them manage to top this first outing.
Director: Clive Barker
Cast: Andrew Robinson, Clare Higgins, Ashley Laurence
Where to watch: Prime Video
8. American Psycho
"American Psycho" is an adaptation of an intensely disturbing novel from author Bret Easton Ellis. The movie takes a somewhat lighter approach than the book, and even works in a few scenes that are genuinely hilarious, but it's still an unnerving story about a wealthy serial killer in New York City. Set in the late '80s, the movie follows Patrick Bateman (Christian Bale), who seems from the outside like an ordinary businessman. In private, however, Patrick is working through his upper class malaise by slaughtering people in his decked-out apartment.
The more Patrick kills, the more he starts to lose his grip on reality, and even though his social group is barely checked into his mental state, they're the ones most at risk from Patrick's madness. "American Psycho" is one part bloody slasher flick and one part deep satire about the effects that unchecked wealth and rampant consumerism have on people.
Director: Mary Harron
Cast: Christian Bale, Willem Dafoe, Reese Witherspoon
Where to watch: Fubo
7. Gerald's Game
Although Stephen King is a novelist, his stories have been the inspiration behind so many movies that he's practically a filmmaker at this point. "Gerald's Game" is yet another movie adapted from King's work. Horror auteur Mike Flanagan's film is based on a 1992 novel of the same name, and even the premise is enough to make some people uneasy.
Jessie (Carla Gugino) and Gerald (Bruce Greenwood) need to rekindle the romance in their marriage, so they plan a romantic weekend getaway together. Their first night on the trip, Gerald handcuffs Jessie to a bed and starts trying to enact his own titillating fantasy. When Jessie seems less enthusiastic about the situation, the two of them start arguing, but before they can resolve the issue, Gerald has a heart attack and collapses, dead, on his wife. Now Jessie is trapped in bed and completely isolated. Before long she starts battling her own inner demons as the horror of the situation starts causing her mind to snap.
Director: Mike Flanagan
Cast: Carla Gugino, Bruce Greenwood, Carel Struycken
Where to watch: Netflix
6. Bram Stoker's Dracula
When it comes to vampires, Dracula is the undisputed king, and countless films have been made of the original novel. But as its title might imply, 1992's "Bram Stoker's Dracula" aims to be a definitive (if not perfectly faithful) adaptation, with a sexier edge to it. The story opens in the 15th century when Count Vlad Dracula (Gary Oldman) returns home from war to find that his wife has committed suicide. Upon learning that her soul has been damned to hell, Dracula curses God and becomes a vampire.
The story then jumps forward several centuries to the late 1800s. Unaware of the Count's history, Jonathan Harker (Keanu Reeves) is on his way to Dracula's castle to work out a real estate deal. When he arrives, Dracula discovers that Jonathan's wife (Winona Ryder) looks exactly like his own long lost love. Dracula makes it his mission to seduce her, as Jonathan desperately seeks help to put the Count to rest once and for all. "Bram Stoker's Dracula" is a slow burn, but it's a perfect blend of sultry drama and supernatural horror.
Director: Francis Ford Coppola
Cast: Gary Oldman, Keanu Reeves, Winona Ryder
Where to watch: Fubo
5. Bones and All
2022's "Bones and All" was a critical darling, but the movie underperformed pretty significantly at the box office. That's probably because people aren't always in the mood for a movie that handles subject matter as heavy and unsettling as cannibalism. "Bones and All" doesn't shy away from the darkness, though, and that's a big part of what makes this sensual horror movie well worth watching.
Taylor Russell stars as Maren Yearly, a girl who started displaying cannibalistic tendencies at a very young age. When she was still a kid, Maren ate one of her classmate's fingers, forcing her family to relocate. As a young adult, Maren is still struggling to understand the urges she feels, and that's when she meets Lee (Timothée Chalamet), a man who's long since accepted his own dark cravings. Lee's presence in Maren's life helps her come to grips with who she is, but their relationship might just be a danger for anyone who gets too close to their orbit.
Director: Luca Guadagnino
Cast: Taylor Russell, Timothée Chalamet, Mark Rylance
Where to watch: Prime Video
4. Under the Skin
Based on a novel by Michel Faber, "Under the Skin" is a surreal and unsettling examination of sexuality and power dynamics. The film follows an unnamed woman (Scarlett Johansson) who is secretly an alien being wearing human skin. Finding herself in Scotland, the woman begins wandering the country and hooking up with various men that she meets. After luring men into a private place with the promise of sex, she kills them and sends them into a mysterious void where they seemingly disappear forever.
"Under the Skin" is full of erotic scenes and sexual undertones, but the details of the movie's actual plot are pretty sparse and obscure. That might be why it bombed at the box office despite receiving a ton of glowing reviews from critics. Of all the movies on this list, "Under the Skin" isn't the scariest or even the most disturbing, but thanks to its suggestive storytelling and compelling special effects, it's the one that's most likely to linger in the back of your mind and potentially haunt your dreams.
Director: Jonathan Glazer
Cast: Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy McWilliams, Lynsey Taylor Mackay
Where to watch: Kanopy
3. It Follows
There's a real argument to be made that "It Follows" is the perfect sexual horror movie. From excellent performances to competent direction to an incredibly engaging and original story, "It Follows" just works on every level, and the film starts firing on all cylinders from the very first frame.
At the center of the story is Jay (Maika Monroe). She's a young college student whose life quickly begins falling apart not long after she has sex with her boyfriend Hugh (Jake Weary) for the first time. After their encounter in his car, Hugh explains that by having sex with her, he's passed on a kind of curse, and a mysterious being is going to start trying to kill her. If Jay dies, the entity will start hunting down Hugh, and it will keep working its way backward until everyone with the curse is dead.
At first Jay doesn't believe the story, but she soon finds herself fighting for her life. Her only option for survival is sleeping with someone else, dooming them to the same fate, and even then, the creature will always be just a few dead strangers away from coming for her next. It's a fascinating, frightening meditation on the connection between sex and death.
Director: David Robert Mitchell
Cast: Maika Monroe, Jake Weary, Keir Gilchrist
Where to watch: Prime Video
2. Infinity Pool
Brandon Cronenberg's "Infinity Pool" was one of the best horror movies released in 2023, and it's still well worth watching. Like Cronenberg's other movies, and like the films of his father David, "Infinity Pool" is ghastly, grisly, and downright hard to watch at certain moments. It's also deeply engaging, sensual, and so engrossing that even when it turns your stomach, it'll still hold your attention.
James and Em Foster (Alexander Skarsgård and Cleopatra Coleman) are staying at a resort in a foreign country while trying to work on their marriage. On their way back from an off-resort dinner with two new hedonistic new friends (Mia Goth and Jalil Espert), James accidentally hits a man with his car and kills him. The police collect James the next day and sentence him to death, but they inform him that in this country, the wealthy can pay to be cloned and have the clone executed in their place.
James opts to watch the clone die and save his own life, but soon the alluring Gabi (Goth) seduces him into joining her circle of rich friends, who use the clones to bypass all sense of morality and order. "Infinity Pool" carries its sci-fi concepts to horrifying conclusions that are sure to stick in your mind long after the movie is over.
Director: Brandon Cronenberg
Cast: Alexander Skarsgård, Cleopatra Coleman, Mia Goth
Where to watch: Hulu
1. X
There are a handful of movies on this list that could be in the top spot, but "X" has just about everything you want from a steamy horror pic. Set in the 1970s, the film follows a group of people who are determined to shoot their very own pornographic movie and become world-renowned adult film stars. They rent an old farm building from an elderly couple for the shoot, but when the lady of the farm discovers what they're up to, she starts systematically killing them off.
There are plenty of scandalous scenes throughout "X," and just as the movie really starts to get your blood pumping, it begins spilling gallons of the stuff across the screen. "X" goes full slasher in a way that's sure to delight fans of movies like "Halloween" or "Friday the 13th," but the movie also has enough weighty subtext to satisfy fans of films that make you think. Director Ti West ended up with multiple movies after developing the idea for "X," and now there's an entire trilogy of films set in this twisted, sexy universe.
Director: Ti West
Cast: Mia Goth, Jenna Ortega, Brittany Snow
Where to watch: Hoopla