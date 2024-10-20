The True Story That Inspired 'The Vow' Ended In Tragedy

Kim and Krickitt Carpenter fell for each other at first listen. The former was a university baseball coach who called the sales company Krickitt worked for to order some sports gear, and the pair hit it off over the phone. This process continued for months, as the former kept calling and ordering stuff for an excuse to talk to her, and their bond blossomed. The would-be lovers finally met in-person and got married in 1993, which should have been the start of their fairytale happy ending.

Unfortunately, the couple's honeymoon period was short-lived, as their car got into a collision with two trucks weeks after they tied the knot. Krickitt fell into a coma and woke up with memory loss, not remembering who her husband was. She moved back in with her parents afterward, but the couple eventually started dating again and reaffirmed their vows in 1996. While Krickitt and Kim didn't rediscover the type of dreamy romance they had previously, they made it work and started a family with two kids.

Kim and Krickett's story gained some mainstream attention, with the couple appearing on talk shows and releasing a book, "The Vow: The Kim and Krickitt Carpenter Story," in 2000. However, they didn't go on to have the happily-ever-after tale they imagined when they got married in the early '90s.