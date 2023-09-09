50 First Dates: Is Drew Barrymore's Lucy Based On A Real Person?

Along with fantasy jobs and dream apartments, outlandish plot lines are one of the key staples of the romantic comedy. That's why, despite its somewhat bizarre premise, "50 First Dates" fits right into the genre. The film follows Henry (Adam Sandler) as he takes on the near-impossible task of trying to have a consistent relationship with a woman named Lucy (Drew Barrymore), who has anterograde amnesia.

While conditions like this are often misused as convenient plot devices in films and television, Lucy's amnesia in "50 First Dates" could plausibly happen. In fact, it has. Michelle Philpots had two car accidents in the 1990s that led her to develop a similar condition due to the head trauma she sustained from the incidents.

However, her condition is much more unstable than Lucy's in the film. For instance, when Philpots sat down with Matt Lauer for a Today interview, she had already forgotten the host's name by the time the interview was over. Either way, because of the similarities between her real-life condition and Lucy's fictional one, some have concluded that Philpots' story must have helped to inspire "50 First Dates."

Though there has been no official confirmation from the cast and crew of "50 First Dates" that Philpots' case was the inspiration for Lucy in the film, her story does offer an in-depth look at what life really looks like for someone suffering from anterograde amnesia.