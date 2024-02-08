The Channing Tatum Romance Movie Killing It On Netflix

2012 was a banner year for Channing Tatum. With starring roles in "21 Jump Street," "Magic Mike," and "The Vow," Tatum proved he could be a comedy lead, an indie darling, and a romance heartthrob all at once. Of the three films, "The Vow" was the most critically maligned. In one particularly scathing review for Entertainment Weekly, Liza Schwarzbaum described the movie as "the kind of typically gooey, sub-Nicholas Sparksy romance that rolls into movie theaters each year around Valentine's Day, only to be hustled off the screen and forgotten as soon as February 14 has safely passed."

Thanks to the magic of streaming services, "The Vow" hasn't shuffled off this mortal coil quite yet. With Valentine's Day on the horizon, "The Vow" is enjoying a resurgence on Netflix, where it snuck into the streamer's top 10 movies. Between January 29 and February 4, the romantic drama was viewed 3.8 million times, making it the seventh most-watched movie of that week.

"The Vow" stars Tatum and Rachel McAdams as newlyweds Leo and Paige Collins. When a car crash leaves Paige in a coma, she awakens with no memory of the last few years, including her sweet himbo husband. As a result, she thinks she still lives with her estranged parents, played by Sam Neill and Jessica Lange, and that she is still engaged to her ex, Jeremy (Scott Speedman). What follows is a tear-jerking story of a woman being courted by her husband, who may as well be a complete stranger.