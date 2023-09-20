The Untold Truth Of Friday The 13th

No slasher flick would be complete without the tropes we've come to know and love in the genre: a (usually) masked psychopathic killer, a signature weapon, a series of victims making every possible bad decision, and a final girl. It's a formula that works, which is why the makers of "Friday the 13th" were more than happy to copy it from "Halloween." According to screenwriter Victor Miller, who penned the film, that's exactly what he and director Sean Cunningham set out to do.

The budget for "Halloween" was little more than $300,000 and it grossed more than $47 million worldwide, so it is hard to blame the makers of "Friday the 13th" for spying a potential cash cow. For Cunningham, who was best known at that point for the kids-and-sports films "Here Come the Tigers" and "Manny's Orphans," replicating the successful 1978 horror film seemed like a fine idea. After putting out the children's films to limited success, Cunningham knew his investors weren't ready to cough up cash for more of the same. According to Miller, Cunningham's screenwriter friend, the director rang him up with a proposal. As Miller recounted to Uproxx, Cunningham told him, "Halloween is making a lot of money, let's rip it off."

Miller, who says he doesn't consider himself a horror person, watched "Halloween" with one goal: to reverse engineer it. The job proved easy enough, with Miller crediting John Carpenter and Debra Hill for creating such a clear and easy-to-follow horror film — a perfect template for his own.