Fans Of Friday The 13th Just Got A Potential Tease Regarding The Franchise's Future

The original "Friday the 13th" movie came out in 1980 and launched a horror franchise for the ages. Not only have there been 11 sequels, spin-offs, and reimaginings since the original massacre at Camp Crystal Lake, but Jason Voorhees has become a horror icon. It has been 13 years since horror fans were graced with a new film in the franchise — the last was the 2009 reboot aptly titled "Friday the 13th" — and the reason as to why is a little messy and confusing. The original film's director, Sean S. Cunningham, and the original film's writer, Victor Miller, have been in a battle over who gets what rights to the movie. In 2018, a judge ruled that Miller owns the U.S. rights to the original screenplay, but that leaves open questions like who owns the rights to the character of adult Jason Voorhees, who didn't premiere in the franchise until "Friday the 13th Part 2" (via Bloody Disgusting).

The legalities surrounding the franchise seem to be why fans of the classic slasher films haven't seen a new entry in over a decade and have little to do aside from ranking their current favorite "Friday the 13th" films in the occasional franchise rewatch. However, it now looks like things might be about to change for the better regarding the slashing future of the machete-wielding character.