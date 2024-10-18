Is Michael Myers Immortal? The Halloween Villain's True Power Explained

Over the course of the many installments of the "Halloween" franchise, Michael Myers has continued to dodge death. "Halloween II" seems to kill him off in an explosion, setting his body aflame before he collapses to the ground. "Halloween IV: The Return of Michael Myers" undoes this ending, explaining that he survived the explosion and has been healing in a coma before shooting him to death again. Myers is subsequently electrocuted, injected with corrosive chemicals, beheaded and burned (again) in various installments of the franchise before finally — well, for now — being killed by Laurie Strode and her granddaughter Allyson (Andi Matichak). The Strode family hack him up, then carry him to the town dump where the citizens of Haddonfield cheer them on as he's pulped to death in an industrial shredder during "Halloween Ends." This proves that Michael Myers can be tough, he may have a very high level of durability, but you can kill him.

Rob Zombie's take on the Myers lore backs this up, as his version of Michael (Tyler Mane) is eventually stabbed to death by Laurie (Scout Taylor-Compton), his own sister. That's before he's shot one more time by Loomis (Malcolm McDowell) and falls on a rake in "Halloween II."

While Michael may be stronger and have a higher endurance level than the average man, he only has a connection to the occult in one of his films. "Halloween: The Curse of Michael Myers" endows him with a literal curse. It proclaims that he suffers from the "Thorn," a Celtic curse that urges him to kill his family every Halloween.