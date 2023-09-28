Why Does Michael Myers Want To Kill Laurie In Halloween? (It's Weirdly Complicated)

Ever since 1978's "Halloween," Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) and Michael Myers (originally played by Nick Castle) have been mortal enemies. But why? Why is Michael so mad at Laurie in the first place? Unfortunately, thanks to retcons, a remake, a reboot, and an entirely unrelated sequel, the answer isn't simple.

In John Carpenter's original classic, Laurie is just an ordinary teenager in the middle of Michael's killing spree. While Myers can be seen stalking her early in the movie, no explanation is given as to why he would target her specifically. That changed in 1981 with the release of "Halloween II." The sequel retroactively reveals Laurie is Michael's sister. She was put up for adoption when Michael killed their other sister, Judith, as a young boy. It seems Michael's motive is to finish the job he started as a child.

Then, things get complicated. "Halloween III: Season of the Witch" features neither Laurie nor Michael, instead focusing on Halloween masks that kill children. "Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers" brings Michael back, but not Laurie. In that movie, we're told Laurie, one of the most iconic final girls in horror history, unceremoniously died in an offscreen car accident. However, yet another retcon would see Curtis return in 1998's "Halloween H20: 20 Years Later." Laurie faked her death and has been hiding from her brother ever since. "H20" is a direct followup to "Halloween II" and largely ignores the four sequels in between.

So, now it's established that Michael and Laurie are siblings, and that makes her the object of his murderous obsession, right?