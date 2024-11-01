The Most Awkward On-Screen Love Scenes In Kids' Movies

When looking back on the films we grew up watching, it's surprising to see just how suggestive, if not downright provocative, some scenes were. A lot has changed since the early 1980s, after depictions of violence in PG-rated movies like "Gremlins" and "Poltergeist" led to the creation of the PG-13 rating, which was meant to deter those younger than 13 years old from being shown potentially harmful content. Nevertheless, the lines between what was appropriate and inappropriate for kids to watch in blockbuster releases have been blurry for many decades.

Particularly, things have gotten much more conservative in recent years regarding the inclusion of romantic or sexually charged storylines in films targeted at children and families. As recently as the 2000s, PG-rated movies have included shockingly explicit sexual innuendos and, in some cases, awkward on-screen love scenes that can definitely create some tension between family members watching certain films.

Going back through these iconic movies watched by audiences of all ages, but especially kids, it's shocking that these scenes containing flirtation, kissing, sexual promiscuity, and in some cases, full-on nudity didn't bump their films' PG ratings up to R or NC-17. One thing is for sure: These scenes made for some pretty awkward moments between parents and the children who happened to watch them.