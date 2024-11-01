The Most Awkward On-Screen Love Scenes In Kids' Movies
When looking back on the films we grew up watching, it's surprising to see just how suggestive, if not downright provocative, some scenes were. A lot has changed since the early 1980s, after depictions of violence in PG-rated movies like "Gremlins" and "Poltergeist" led to the creation of the PG-13 rating, which was meant to deter those younger than 13 years old from being shown potentially harmful content. Nevertheless, the lines between what was appropriate and inappropriate for kids to watch in blockbuster releases have been blurry for many decades.
Particularly, things have gotten much more conservative in recent years regarding the inclusion of romantic or sexually charged storylines in films targeted at children and families. As recently as the 2000s, PG-rated movies have included shockingly explicit sexual innuendos and, in some cases, awkward on-screen love scenes that can definitely create some tension between family members watching certain films.
Going back through these iconic movies watched by audiences of all ages, but especially kids, it's shocking that these scenes containing flirtation, kissing, sexual promiscuity, and in some cases, full-on nudity didn't bump their films' PG ratings up to R or NC-17. One thing is for sure: These scenes made for some pretty awkward moments between parents and the children who happened to watch them.
Clash of the Titans
"Clash of the Titans" is one of the most iconic fantasy films of the 1980s, but if it came out in today's media landscape, it certainly would've warranted an R-rating compared to the PG one it received upon its initial release. This Greek mythology epic may seem perfect for young history lovers, but it has enough violence and nudity throughout to scare off parents from showing it to their kids.
If early scenes depicting Perseus being breastfed as a baby don't make things awkward for families watching this film, then the romantic scenes between an adult Perseus (Harry Hamlin) and Princess Andromeda (Judi Bowker) will. Not only do Perseus and Andromeda sleep in bed together, but their affection in scenes that take place after they get married may be a lot for some especially young audience members. It's certainly a lot more intimate than PG films from today ever get close to.
However, film critic Roger Ebert seemed adamant about the movie's appropriateness for children, writing in his 1981 review, "'Clash of the Titans' is a family film (there's nothing in it that would disturb any but the most impressionable children), and yet it's not by any means innocuous." It just goes to show how much times have changed since the early '80s that a film with as much violence and explicit sexuality as "Clash of the Titans" was deemed a non-issue for young audiences.
The Last Unicorn
Surely there's nothing inappropriate about an animated movie based on a children's book? Think again. "The Last Unicorn" may have bombed at the box office when it originally came out in 1982, but garnered praise from critics, with The New York Times writing, "Children, except perhaps for very small ones, ought to be intrigued by it; adults won't be bored." It has since gained a cult following through the power of childhood nostalgia, but rose-colored glasses may result in adult audience members being somewhat surprised by one of the scenes in the film.
"The Last Unicorn" centers on the titular mythical creature (Mia Farrow) discovering she's the last of her kind and sets off to find others like her, joined by the amateur wizard Schmendrick (Alan Arkin) who transforms her into a beautiful woman to keep her safe. In the novel, Schmendrick mistakenly uses his magic in one scene to escape from being tied to a tree, only to instead cause the tree to come alive and fall in love with him. In the film, this scene's adaptation is surprisingly sexually charged, believe it or not.
The animated tree, voiced by Nellie Bellflower, is drawn with two very obvious breasts, smothering Schmendrick in its cleavage while flirtatiously promising to love him forever. Not only is the moment very oddly placed for a children's film but even Schmendrick seems uncomfortable with the tree's seductive advances.
Sheena
"Sheena" is very different from the superhero movies that currently dominate the box office. Based on the comic book Queen of the Jungle, the film starred Tanya Roberts in the titular role of a woman raised by a remote native tribe. Roberts wasn't a stranger to fantasy action films, having appeared in 1982's "The Beastmaster," as well as starring in "Charlie's Angels," but she had also gained fame for appearing nude in Playboy.
Roberts' willingness to appear nude was certainly taken advantage of for "Sheena," which features one scene in which a fully naked Sheena bathes in a river, encouraging reporter Vic Casey (Ted Wass) to join her, although he declines. It's a very sexually charged moment between the two characters, preceding their consummation that takes place towards the end of the film. According to 13th Dimension, "There's a cringe-worthy moment at the end of the film when Sheena and Vic are about to have sex, and he picks her up and she swoons like a new bride crossing the threshold."
For what it's worth, the risqué moments from a movie catered to younger audiences like "Sheena" definitely struck a nerve with reviewers at the time, who felt it was a few steps away from practically being a pornographic film. Nevertheless, Roberts didn't take a hit to her reputation from the film, redeeming herself as one of Roger Moore's Bond girls in "A View to a Kill."
Ghostbusters
"Ghostbusters" may have featured a cast of actors known for their rather mature work in "Saturday Night Live," "Caddyshack," and "Alien," but the film had a lot of appeal for younger audiences. The original 1984 film was spun off into a media franchise that covers an animated television series that ran for seven seasons, numerous video games, and even toys. All the while, "Ghostbusters" has plenty of adult jokes that probably flew over younger fans' heads, with one in particular being quite promiscuous.
Around the halfway point of the movie, the Ghostbusters' business takes off, leading to a montage sequence of Ray Stantz (Dan Aykroyd), Peter Venkman (Bill Murray), Egon Spengler (Harold Ramis), and Winston Zeddemore (Ernie Hudson) bustin' ghosts all over New York City. In one scene, a sleeping Stantz dreams about a beautiful female ghost performing a sexual act on him in the middle of the night, complete with a shot of his pants being unbuckled and Stantz moaning in pleasure.
Despite the film's near-unanimous praise both at the time and in retrospect, the moment has garnered controversy for feeling out of place in an otherwise family-friendly film. Aykroyd defended whatever happened in that scene to Polygon, saying, "Sexual encounters with spirits are very, very common," and admitting, "I wish they'd let that scene go a little longer." There are probably lots of fans who feel the exact opposite, Dan.
Back to the Future
John Mulaney wasn't the first to point out how incredibly awkward it is for "Back to the Future" to have a plot line revolving around Marty McFly (Michael J. Fox) nearly hooking up with his own mother. Like "Ghostbusters," this 1985 classic is one of the most iconic films of all time, with an animated series, video games, and theme park rides. Still, its incestuous third act derived criticism even at the time, with the film almost not getting made because of it.
The infamous moment takes place just before the Enchantment Under the Sea dance, where Marty plans for his then-teenaged father, George (Crispin Glover), to steal his mother, Lorraine (Lea Thompson), back from him and save his own existence. In a car outside the school, Lorraine makes a move on an incredibly uncomfortable Marty, before they're interrupted by Biff Tannen (Thomas F. Wilson), who proceeds to force himself on Marty's mother before George saves her. One can only imagine what it was like to see "Back to the Future" for the first time in 1985 not knowing this would all take place.
Even Michael J. Fox himself has retroactively admitted he felt the incestuous plot was weird at the time, though it made for some of the most iconic moments in "Back to the Future." We still feel for all the young boys who went to see the movie with their moms, only to endure an awkward car ride home.
Howard the Duck
"Back to the Future" wasn't the only awkward love scene actress Lea Thompson was involved in during the '80s. However, "Howard the Duck" is a much different (and honestly, stranger) film. Based on the Marvel Comics character, "Howard the Duck" centers on an anthropomorphic duck taken in by Thompson's character, Beverly, in an effort to return him to his home planet. Despite being a Marvel movie supposedly made for kids, it features maybe the worst nude scene of all time.
A scene early in the film depicts a female duck with exposed breasts, which is disturbing enough on its own. Even worse, later in the film when Beverly and Howard make love, which is briefly shown through silhouettes before they're interrupted by scientists who have discovered a way for Howard to return to his planet. The moment is awkward enough on its own, and according to Thompson, it was extremely awkward to film it too.
There's one person who may have had the most uncomfortable experience watching the scene, and that's Zoey Deutch, Thompson's daughter. The actress described in an interview on "Conan" what it was like to see that scene for the first time as a child and fearing that her mom could potentially leave her dad for Howard the Duck. "Eventually, they were like, [the film] is for grown-ups ... you weren't supposed to see that," she said.
Mermaids
On the surface, nothing seems too uncomfortable about the 1990 comedy "Mermaids." Sure, for a family film, it also touches on sex, but that should be normal for a PG-rated film exploring the awkwardness of puberty. However, rewatching "Mermaids" within the context of what's acceptable today makes this flick a lot more eyebrow-raising.
"Mermaids" mainly focuses on Winona Ryder as Charlotte, a 15-year-old struggling with her growing interest in sexuality and her devout obsession with Catholicism. Charlotte's primary love interest throughout the film is Joe, a 26-year-old adult man played by Michael Schoeffling. Towards the end of "Mermaids," Charlotte finally overcomes her fear of "sin" and has sex with Joe (which is gross for a number of reasons) while her unattended 9-year-old sister nearly drowns in a river.
While the film may ring true for those who experienced an awkward adolescence, its appeal to younger audiences is unclear. In a retrospective review for The Guardian, Nadine J. Cohen defended the film's appropriateness for children despite the clearly problematic romance between Charlotte and Joe, "Thinking about it now, the fact I saw it as a child raises questions about my parents' parenting, but it has a PG rating and they're not here to defend themselves so let's call it a different time and move on," she wrote.
Dick Tracy
When one thinks of Dick Tracy, they probably don't associate him with promiscuity in any way. The same can't be said for the 1990 film starring Warren Beatty in the titular role, which is a lot darker and more mature than you'd probably expect from the original comic strip. However, as Roger Ebert wrote of the film in a glowing review, "Unlike the movie version of 'Batman,' which hyped up the level of its violence to a degree that could have been truly disturbing to younger viewers, the PG-rated 'Dick Tracy' contains no obscenity, no blood, and no 'realistic' violence."
Violence aside, what "Dick Tracy" does have is some pretty risqué moments courtesy of Madonna, who plays nightclub singer Breathless Mahoney. Even though Breathless originated in the comic strip, Madonna's portrayal of her turned the character into a pop culture icon. In one noteworthy scene, Breathless attempts to seduce Dick Tracy in her dressing room, with the singer appearing in sheer lingerie revealing her nude body underneath. Later on, she successfully convinces Tracy to kiss her in his office.
The film certainly pushes the bar for what's appropriate in a PG movie thanks to Madonna's scene-stealing performance. Maybe the film would've been more family-friendly if the pop icon wasn't cast, but considering she sings an Oscar-winning song in the film, it likely isn't close to Madonna's biggest Hollywood regrets.
Blank Check
Rupert Wainwright's feature-length directorial debut "Blank Check" rightfully received criticism online when Disney+ users discovered it. The 1994 comedy stars Brian Bonsall as an 11-year-old who is given a blank check by an escaped convict to keep him quiet. It may seem like a typical premise for a Walt Disney movie, with a young boy becoming an instant millionaire and spending his money frivolously, but the film's ending in particular rubbed viewers the wrong way.
Bonsall's Preston Waters, disguising himself as a billionaire named Mr. MacIntosh, attracts the attention of Shay Stanley, a bank teller played by the adult Karen Duffy. At the end of the film, Shay promises to let Preston take her on a date when he's old enough, and the two share a kiss. For a film available on the traditionally family-friendly Disney+, "Blank Check" went trending on Twitter as people shared their disgust at this particularly questionable age-gap romance.
One person who seemed to not be too affected by the controversy was Bonsall, who shared on Facebook (via LAD Bible), "I had an absolute blast filming this movie! Everyone was a joy to work with and it's awesome to see so many people still enjoy it." It's particularly upsetting to see Disney+ air this film, but notably not include the Hulu series "Love, Victor" on their service, deeming it too adult.
The Road to El Dorado
You don't necessarily think about animated movie characters having sex lives — unless you're the animators behind DreamWorks' 2000 film "The Road to El Dorado." The musical centers on Miguel (Kenneth Branagh) and Tulio (Kevin Kline), whose search for El Dorado finds them mistaken by the lost city's natives for deities. Considering that the two protagonists are far from paragons of morality, they certainly take advantage of the attention in ways that parents might notice, but younger viewers probably won't.
One scene finds Tulio becoming romantically involved with Chel (Rosie Perez), a native who wants to escape El Dorado. A startled Chel enters the frame as Tulio slowly rises, making it appear as if she's performing a sexual act on him. IGN blamed its place in the film as the result of tonal inconsistency, writing, "DreamWorks originally planned to make 'El Dorado' a more serious picture and shoot for a PG-13 rating ... However, this more mature approach was reconsidered and the decision was made to 'water down' the movie, to prevent the exclusion of the younger audience."
For now, the scene in "The Road to El Dorado" is just another adult joke they surprisingly allowed in a kids' movie, but some have still pointed to it as evidence that the film is generally disrespectful towards Aztec culture through its depiction of Chel as an object of a con artist's desire.
Bee Movie
Rewatching "Bee Movie" provokes many questions in viewers: Why did Jerry Seinfeld want to make this? Who decided it should be a courtroom drama? And most of all, why is there a romantic subplot between a human woman and a bee? The 2007 animated film stars Seinfeld as Barry, a bee enamored with the outside world who forms a bond with a florist, Vanessa (Renée Zellweger), and eventually sues the human race for bee abuse.
This romantic attraction between Barry and Vanessa is far from subtle. In one scene, Barry has a fantasy of picnicking with Vanessa, sharing a bottle of wine and outwardly flirting, before Vanessa flies an airplane in the air to make a heart shape (and then inexplicably crashes and dies, for some reason). This odd subplot especially gained attention when the film entered cult meme status in 2016.
For what it's worth, Seinfeld has at least acknowledged that the Barry-Vanessa romance was strange in hindsight. In an interview on "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon," Seinfeld said, "I apologize for what seems to be a certain uncomfortable subtle sexual aspect of the 'Bee Movie,'" claiming that the undertones weren't intentional and that he soon realized it wasn't too safe for kids.
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows - Part 1
The "Harry Potter" films are admittedly all over the place in terms of tone. Although the earlier films in the franchise were definitely aimed toward children, as the series went on it got a lot darker and, in the case of one particular scene, awkwardly intimate. "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows — Part 1" is the first half of the final book's adaptation, which finds a teenage Harry (Daniel Radcliffe) adventuring with Ron (Rupert Grint) and Hermione (Emma Watson) to destroy Voldemort's Horcruxes, which contains parts of He Who Shall Not Be Named's soul.
However, the possession of one such Horcrux, a locket, begins to corrupt a jealous Ron, who leaves Harry and Hermione alone. By the time Ron returns to save Harry from the locket, the Horcrux attempts to corrupt him further by showing him a disturbing vision, first of Harry and Hermione insulting him, then his two friends in the nude, kissing passionately.
Many fans of the "Harry Potter" books found this scene unnecessary, given that it doesn't exist in the original "Deathly Hallows" book. Especially considering that young viewers may have grown up alongside Radcliffe and Watson as the movies came out, this scene is just incredibly uncomfortable to watch, though it's far from the worst thing to happen in the "Harry Potter" franchise.