Shrinking Season 2 Review: Dark, Profound, And Still Full Of Heart

Season 2 picks up shortly after Season 1 left off, and apart from some issues with his patient Grace (Heidi Gardner), who offered an almost literal cliffhanger at the end of last season, things are going really well for Jimmy (Jason Segel). He's still having a little fling with his co-worker and friend Gabby (Jessica Williams), things are great with his daughter Alice (Lukita Maxwell) and his neighbor Liz (Christa Miller), and with the help of his mentor Paul (Harrison Ford) he's moving on after his wife's death that took place before the series. Season 1 was all about Jimmy fighting to get back to a healthy place, often with the unexpected help of his patient Sean (Luke Tennie), a veteran who's trying to turn his life around — and as Season 2 dawns, he seems to really be enjoying that healthy place.

But of course, healing is a journey that doesn't ever really end, and that means that Jimmy's about to face a whole new slew of problems. Riddled with anxiety over whether or not he did the right thing with Grace, and facing new questions about his relationships and his own potential selfishness in navigating them, Jimmy is forced to re-examine everything he thought he knew about his own mental health and the circumstances of his life, and this time it might be even harder.

The "Shrinking" writing staff has clearly not lost a step, and they bring their best to the early episodes of the second season with stories that feel like a natural evolution of where Season 1 wrapped up, rather than a string of introductions to new problems that are just there to create drama. There's a sense of growth not just in the characters, but in the larger narrative. That's especially evident when Jimmy and his friends and family learn, grow, change, and freak out not just because new things are happening, but because those new things are connected to old things the audience already knows about. Like a good therapy session, it all feels contextualized and comprehensive and part of a greater emotional whole, and that extends to the performances of the cast.