Why Couples Are Buying Scream's Ghostface Mask This Halloween (It's Filthy)

Every year, some sort of bizarre Halloween trend pops up, and this year, couples are apparently donning a memorable horror movie mask and getting freaky with each other. (Yes, that's really happening. Buckle up.)

The trend is apparently so pervasive that California store Soul of Halloween made a whole TikTok about how their employees know exactly what's going on if they see a couple picking up matching Ghostface masks (the famous one from the "Scream" movies). A whole host of short video clips found on the website feature couples cosplaying using the mask — one even bears the hashtag "#darkromance" and then cuts to the guy, clad in the Ghostface mask, walking into a bedroom to, uh, romance his lady. (We told you this was strange!)

Okay, so what is going on here? What's the backstory and deal with the Ghostface mask in the first place, and how did it become a major symbol of the "Scream" franchise? Why are couples using it for dirty reasons, and how does it trace back to a line from the very first "Scream" film?