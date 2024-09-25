7 Movies Like How To Train Your Dragon That Kids And Parents Will Love

If you and your little Vikings have made your way through the entire "How to Train Your Dragon" trilogy, then you likely got caught up in the fantasy, blubbed in pretty much every way during the chapter's finale and want more "a boy and his dragon"-like fun to fill the void. Is there anywhere left to go after checking off what might be one of DreamWorks best ever franchises and one of the best animated movies of all time? Oh there's plenty and some are even equally dragon-sized in (ahem) scale, too.

This certainly isn't the first film about a bond between man and fantastic beast or otherworldly being. Long before the island of Berk got put on the map, there were other family films that followed a similar formula. The kind that saw the hero put aside his fears and reservations to find a best pal in a family-friendly buddy movie that is just as good, if not better than the wonderful wing-infested trilogy. From enormous giants to otherworldly beings that need to make a call, here's a list of movies to get through after parents and their little ones are done learning how to train their dragon.