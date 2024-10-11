The Office Halloween Costumes Ranked From Worst To Best

Even if every season of "The Office" did not include a Halloween episode, it was still a staple of the show. In all, five of the nine seasons have an official, episode-long nod to the spooky holiday, and if you count Andy's "Sweeney Todd" play and the deleted Halloween cold open from the Season 6 episode "Koi Pond," there is plenty of trick or treating fun to go around — including costumes, lots of costumes. The Dunder Mifflin Scranton branch really goes in for a good costume contest, and the quality of their attire steps up as the show progresses.

Here are the top 10 Halloween costumes worn on the show throughout its run. We've ranked them from worst to first based on an amalgamation of their overall quality and cleverness, relevance to each character, and timing in the storyline. Enjoy!