Where To Watch Corpse Bride

When it comes to family-friendly flicks that are also grim and macabre, there's perhaps no better film to watch this Halloween season than "Corpse Bride." Co-directed by Tim Burton and Mike Johnson, the stop-motion project has emerged as a gem from the mid-2000s. Remembered for its intricate animation, moody music, and chilling narrative, "Corpse Bride" is simply one of Burton's best films. With an 84% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes, it also stands out as one of the director's most critically acclaimed movies. Though it definitely doesn't have as much clout as the Henry Selick-directed "The Nightmare Before Christmas," Burton's 2005 picture is the perfect spookfest to throw on when you want a sinister but family/children-appropriate film for the Halloween season.

Despite being stop-motion, the movie is still filled with Burton's frequent collaborators, making it a must-watch for fans of the filmmaker. Johnny Depp, who starred in other Burton hits like "Edward Scissorhands" and "Sleepy Hollow," voices the male protagonist in the pic. Helena Bonham Carter, who joined the director for favorites like "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory" and "Big Fish," is featured as the titular bride. Oh, and Christopher Lee plays a character in "Corpse Bride" that you might have forgotten. Scoring the pic is Danny Elfman, who previously worked with Burton on projects like "Batman," "Beetlejuice," and more.

An instant classic, "Corpse Bride" is mandatory viewing for horror and stop-motion fans of all ages. While the pic is scary, its narrative and themes shouldn't be off-putting to younger audiences.