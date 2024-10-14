With modern technology, the prospect of seeing classic movies transferred to 4K resolution should be an instantly exciting one with no strings attached. After all, these 4K transfers can be a prime way to preserve and appreciate vintage motion pictures. Unfortunately, not every feature gets the glossy treatment of, say, the five best movies to watch on a new 4K TV.

Previous 1080p upgrades of Disney titles like "Cinderella" and "Sleeping Beauty," for instance, garnered criticism for adversely altering the original images. Meanwhile, 4K transfers of James Cameron films like "Titanic" and "True Lies" were lambasted for cleaning up the movies so much that they now look unrecognizable and eerily crisp. Instead of letting viewers appreciate great cinematography, these despised transfers evoked the innate ickiness of generative AI imagery.

Thankfully, not all 4K transfers are created equal. While titles like "True Lies" arrived in this home video format in repellent quality, a slew of beloved 1980s movies have enjoyed satisfying 4K releases. These 1980s gems vary wildly in the aspects that make them must-see motion pictures, while their 4K transfers are equally eclectic in the qualities that make them superb. However, upgrading the video quality of these beloved older pieces of 1980s cinema to 4K doesn't mean zapping them of all their initial visual idiosyncrasies. 4K transfers of "The Thing" and "Die Hard," among others, show there is a luminous middle ground between VHS tape resolution and AI muck.