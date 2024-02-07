Lisa Frankenstein Review: A Violently Delightful Neon Gothic '80s Throwback

Who amongst us hasn't become emotionally attached to the dead owner of a particularly romantic-looking gravestone? In "Lisa Frankenstein," this year's most zany horror comedy, Kathryn Newton proves herself as a natural successor to Winona Ryder in the niche market of doe-eyed, occasionally homicidal weirdo heroines. Diablo Cody, who won the hearts of audiences as well as an Academy Award for her work as the screenwriter of "Juno," puts together a script that shines with bizarre cleverness, brought to life on the big screen with supreme confidence by first-time director Zelda Williams as a neon gothic throwback to '80s horror comedies. The end result is an off-kilter, surreal, and surprisingly effervescent delight.

Lisa Swallows (Newton) is not having a particularly auspicious senior year. After her mother's murder by a mysterious killer, she's had to face a lot of changes; her father (Joe Chrest) remarried almost immediately, moving the two of them in with her new wicked stepmother Janet (Carla Gugino) and peppy cheerleader stepsister Taffy (Liza Soberano). To cope with her trauma, she does what any teenage goth nerd would do: She spends a lot of time pining away in a nearby bachelors' cemetery, forming what some might consider an unhealthy attachment to one of its quietly slumbering inhabitants. But things take a turn when there's a strange storm one night, sending a green bolt of lightning down to exactly the spot where her dead paramour was interred. We say "was" because he doesn't stay interred there for long: Suddenly gifted with the spark of life (albeit missing a few key body parts), the Creature (Cole Sprouse) turns up at Lisa's home since she's the only person he has any connection to.

It doesn't take long before the initial shock of his appearance wears off, and the Creature endears himself to Lisa. But there's still one hurdle for these two eccentric lovebirds to overcome: The Creature wants to be made whole, and for that to happen, they'll have to find some replacements for his hand, ear, and ... well, other miscellaneous parts. Fresh replacements. But hey, if you're not willing to murder and dismember for your undead boyfriend, do you really even care about him?