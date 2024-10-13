The 10 Most Powerful Black Anime Characters, Ranked

Black characters don't appear often in anime, and when they do, it's not uncommon for their portrayal to be problematic. "Not all representation is a good representation," Professor Nor Azlili Hassan from Malaysia's University of Tunku Abdul Rahman told The Toronto Observer. "The representation that we've seen of the BIPOC communities was racist and stereotypical. There are still existing negative attitudes towards Black people, which can lead to offensive and problematic portrayals of them in anime." It's definitely been an issue over the years, though it's not an industry-wide one — there are several examples of Black characters being done right in anime, and many of them are extremely powerful.

This ranking focuses on sheer power rather than how likable a character is. And, so that certain series don't completely dominate the rankings, we're limiting this list to one character per franchise (with the exception of one notable double act). We must also acknowledge that a lot of darker-skinned anime characters don't have a clearly defined ethnicity. Many anime fans have head-canonned characters like Yoruichi Shihoin from "Bleach," Uub from the "Dragon Ball" franchise, and Enrico Pucci from "JoJo's Bizarre Adventure" as Black, but this list will stick to examples where the characters' Blackness is widely recognized.