The Best Christmas Movie Characters, Ranked
The Christmas movie is a genre unto itself, complete with its own tropes, themes, and aesthetics. Whether it's a wholesome family dramedy, an action movie classic, or a horror parody, the Christmas of it all still shines through. Every year, new films are added to this ever-expanding catalog, but few cement themselves in the pantheon alongside the black-and-white classics, animated specials, and more recent comedies that have come to define the holiday season through TV marathons.
More often than not, the most popular Christmas movies succeed on the merits of their iconic characters. From put-upon parents and cartoon underdogs to fictional creatures and sociopathic kids, the genre has given us plenty of memorable faces and performances over the years. Now, we're putting them up against one another to determine once and for all who is the holiday's greatest Hollywood mascot.
In determining this list, we've expanded from just movies to include shorter Christmas specials if they've had sufficient cultural impact. Also, while the characters themselves are obviously under scrutiny, we'll be looking specifically at how they reflect the Christmas season, in addition to their other qualities. These are the best Christmas movie characters, ranked.
Mrs. Parker: A Christmas Story
We're starting off this list with a classic film that many people claim as their all-time Christmas favorite. And while it would be easy to pick young protagonist Ralphie to represent "A Christmas Story," his mother, Mrs. Parker, is the better pick.
While we see the whole movie through Ralphie's bespectacled eyes, as it were, his mother is at the heart of the movie — the voice of reason who carries the Christmas spirit, even when things seem to be at their worst. She represents one of the primary avatars of Christmas: the tired parent trying their best. But despite her best efforts to keep her kids out of trouble, they insist on causing it anyway, making lifelong memories in the process.
Mrs. Parker is relatable, dependable, and emblematic of what Christmas is all about. Need we say more to justify her spot on this list?
Hermey the Elf: Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer
Our first animated character comes early on this list, but who could argue against Hermey the Elf earning a spot amongst the greats? He's an elf who wants to become a dentist. That's his whole deal, and all these decades later, it still works just as well as when the story first aired in Rankin/Bass' 1964 special. The simple absurdity of the character is funny and wholesome at the same time, and what is Christmas if not a time to embrace the version of yourself you want to be?
Hermey doesn't rank as high as some of his classic stop-motion counterparts, but he's easily the most memorable and lovable supporting character from this specific era of Christmas TV specials.
The Kids: The Polar Express
We could have put the hot chocolate conductor here, but to be frank, that uncanny valley is a bit too deep. The animation in "The Polar Express" shows its age these days, but it remains a favorite for a certain generation thanks to its heartwarming message about the magic of Christmas. Rather than pick just one character, we're including both of the lead child protagonists from the film — both unnamed — who best exemplify the story's message.
Sure, we could fill this list with goofy side characters (and we have some of those, don't worry), but we also want to judge characters on the Christmas scale; namely, how well do they reflect the seasonal cheer? The kids of "The Polar Express" are a perfect example of that childhood holiday magic. That feeling of being too excited to sleep the night before? That's what the movie captures so well, and why it's still rewatched every December despite some, again, truly frightening visuals.
Stacy, Margaret, and Fiona: The Princess Switch Trilogy
Netflix has arguably stolen the low-budget, camp-filled, trope-laden Christmas movie crown from Hallmark over the last several years, pumping out so many seemingly identical snow-covered love stories that it's hard to keep track of them all. But the embarrassingly predictable rom-com is a core Christmas movie subgenre, and since Netflix's holiday releases have become so popular, it's only right that they get a representative here on this list.
Out of the bunch, we're picking the three identical characters played by Vanessa Hudgens in the "Christmas Switch" trilogy — a series of films in which, you guessed it, different Vanessa Hudgenses keep swapping places with each other. Hijinks follow, antics ensue, etc. etc. They're the perfect kind of mindless movies for those cozy couch binges, and they have enough wholesome moments (and some genuinely fun work from Hudgens) to put them above most of their streaming-original contemporaries.
Argyle: Die Hard
Yes, "Die Hard" is absolutely a Christmas movie. It's a story about a husband and wife struggling to find a reason to stay together as their relationship is fraying, only to have a fraught series of events unfold during the holidays to bring them back together and remind them why they love each other. The series of events in question just happens to involve a gang of international thieves taking over a massive skyscraper and holding the occupants hostage.
While the film undeniably fits the genre, we're not picking John McClane or Hans Gruber to represent it here, no matter how perfect Bruce Willis and Alan Rickman are as the film's hero and villain, respectively. We also considered Sgt. Al Powell, who has plenty of holiday spirit and loves a little treat, but the whole "cop shot a kid oh no poor cop" origin story is a pretty big asterisk. Instead, we've chosen Argyle, the limo driver who picks McClane up from the airport and waits patiently in the garage under Nakatomi Plaza for the whole movie. Argyle is compassionate and full of cheer — two core Christmas qualities. He also behaves quite heroically at the end of the movie, and he just seems like the kind of guy you'd want to hang out with at a Christmas party.
Clarence: It's a Wonderful Life
You could make a compelling argument that Clarence from "It's a Wonderful Life" deserves to be higher on this list. The premise of a down-and-out angel who's never earned his wings helping an even more down-and-out human is just a winner, and Henry Travers' performance is a big reason why the film has remained a beloved holiday classic for nearly 80 years.
That said, there are more iconic Christmas movie characters, and since Clarence isn't even the most important player in the movie, he doesn't make it any higher in our rankings. Still, he's an all-time great — so much so that he even got his own spin-off movie, "Clarence," in 1990. Sadly, but as you might expect, it's not very good. Better to just watch "It's a Wonderful Life" for the umpteenth time.
Ellen Griswold: Christmas Vacation
No, Ellen Griswold isn't the star of "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation," but she is our pick from that movie for this list. Why? Because she reflects the universal holiday struggle of putting up with extended family nonsense. Sure, her methods of coping include chain smoking and wallowing in misery, but that's why we love the beleaguered Mrs. Griswold so much.
Anyone who puts up with Clark Griswold's nonstop, divorce-qualifying antics needs some recognition, especially around the holidays. We've all been Ellen at least once over Christmas, and in turn, she is every one of us. Makes you think, doesn't it?
Myron Larabee and Howard Langston: Jingle All the Way
It was too hard to pick just one half of the comedic duo that leads "Jingle All the Way," so, in a move that would surely drive both characters to the brink of insanity, we're calling it a tie. Arnold Schwarzenegger's Howard Langston and Sinbad's Myron Larabee are a match made in hell, and while the film they star in certainly has its flaws, it remains iconic because of their petty feud.
There's no struggle quite like finding that one hot toy for your kid before December 25 rolls around, especially when other parents are on the hunt for the exact same thing. Sinbad and Schwarzenegger are absolutely absurd as they perform their roles in that chaotic dance, and this film has become a cult classic as a result.
Charlie Brown: A Charlie Brown Christmas
This one might be a bit controversial, as he's not really a "Christmas character." But when your Christmas special becomes a timeless classic replayed every year, well, the line blurs. Christmastime isn't always cheery for everyone, and Charlie Brown is the avatar of that darker side of the season. Doubts, low self-esteem, and a general sense of being left out are his enemies and exemplify the more adult themes of "A Charlie Brown Christmas."
And yet, with the help of true friends, he manages to see the beauty of the season, warts and all. His arc in "A Charlie Brown Christmas" is pure holiday spirit, solidifying his place on this list as well as more general character rankings.
Bob Cratchit: The Muppet Christmas Carol
"A Christmas Carol" is one of the all-time classic holiday stories, and Charles Dickens' tale of redemption has been adapted for the screen numerous times. However, none of them compare to the beautiful ridiculousness of "The Muppet Christmas Carol." It's here that you'll find the best performance of Bob Cratchit ever on the big screen thanks to star actor Kermit the Frog (aka Steve Whitmire).
From his musical spotlight moment in "One More Sleep 'Til Christmas" to the tear-jerking story of Tiny Tim, this is some of the best Kermit you'll find in the post-Jim Henson era. Ol' Bob hits all the notes of emotional resonance and Muppet hilarity, making this character one for the ages.
Karen: Love Actually
We could argue all day over who the best character in the expansive "Love Actually" cast is, and serious consideration was given to Liam Neeson's Daniel. But in the end, it had to be Karen, played brilliantly by Emma Thompson, who ultimately secured the spot.
We can all agree that Karen deserved so much better, but it's thanks to her marital strife that we got Thompson's standout performance, channeling a complex series of emotions with matter-of-fact tenacity and openness. It's a character who's both heartbreaking and inspiring, and like so many of the vignettes that make up the beloved holiday film, Karen's story makes a big impact in a relatively brief amount of screen time. What would you have done in her position?
George Bailey: It's a Wonderful Life
George Bailey is kind of the Charlie Brown of live-action Christmas movies, in that Christmas makes him sad, but then he sees the beauty in life. In all seriousness, though, it's hard to argue against a top 10 spot for ol' George.
Jimmy Stewart has so many iconic roles on his resume that it's hard to pick an absolute favorite, but while his turn in "It's a Wonderful Life" may not be as complex as some of his Hitchcock characters, it deserves a huge amount of praise. People still watch the movie every Christmas because the catharsis of George's journey just works. It's heartwarming to see a man go from rock bottom to getting a new lease on life, and the film smartly flips the "Christmas Carol" formula by putting a genuinely good man through a parade of memories and what-ifs instead of a miser like Ebenezer Scrooge.
Frosty the Snowman: Frosty the Snowman
Next to Santa himself, there is no bigger mascot for the Christmas season than the snowman, and there is no greater snowman than the jolly, happy soul himself, Frosty. There may not be a character who better reflects the nature of Christmastime — a magical but brief time that leaves with the promise of an annual return. Frosty knows that the important thing is to make the most of such times when you have them — dancing, singing, and making merry. And is there any Christmas movie character with more style or swagger?
For all his legendary status, though, Frosty isn't the highest-ranking character of the old Rankin/Bass era on this list. You probably guessed that, but don't worry, we'll get there soon.
Buddy the Elf: Elf
Spoiler warning: Will Ferrell's Buddy the Elf from "Elf" is the highest-ranking 21st-century character on this list. That high position, just outside the top 5, speaks to both how difficult it is to create a new classic and what a rare success "Elf" was. These days, it's played on holiday marathons alongside much older films and animated classics, and no one really even stops to think about how recently it was made.
Simply put, Buddy is the reason why it's popular. Ferrell is so delightful in the childlike role, even in his most oblivious moments, that you can't help but smile at the antics taking place on screen. There's a purity to Buddy that just keeps you coming back, and of course, it doesn't hurt that Ferrell is just as hilarious as he is lovable in the part.
Rudolph: Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer
Perseverance. Determination. Embracing what makes you special. These are the themes at the core of "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer" and the tenets of its core character. There's a reason he's a legend. Before Rocky Balboa became the poster boy for underdogs everywhere, it was Rudolph. Before half the characters on this list were even conceived of, there was Rudolph.
No one could reasonably argue against him earning a top-five spot among all the Christmas movie characters in history any more than they could argue with his song being a top holiday tune. While you could make the case that Frosty is the best of this classic TV Christmas special era, Rudolph's central role in the holiday itself even happening puts him over the line decisively.
Jack Skellington: The Nightmare Before Christmas
He's the Pumpkin King, the heart of Halloween Town, and one of the most unique Christmas movie characters ever created. "The Nightmare Before Christmas" is still a bit of an enigma all these years later. Is it a Christmas film? A Halloween film? In truth, it's both, and something else all its own. Jack Skellington balances all of those disparate parts of the movie and turns it into a true classic.
He's a little misguided, sure, but his heart is always in the right place. He wants to learn about new places and other kinds of people, and while his particular worldview (see: spooky) might lead to some chaos, his genuine reverence for the Christmas spirit is admirable. Perhaps most impressively, Jack could easily be argued for a similarly high placement when ranking Halloween movie characters. He's versatile, memorable, and truly one of a kind.
Kevin McCallister: Home Alone
Is there a more iconic Christmas movie character than Kevin McCallister? Yes, definitely, and they're all on this list — but it's telling that a little chaos gremlin who values pain and mischief more than good cheer is still such a huge mascot for the holiday.
Of course, there is a relatability factor at play. Who can't empathize with the neglected sibling, caught up in the mania of a household that has surpassed the parents' ability to contain it? There's also something to be said about Kevin's comfort level when it comes to spending time with himself. He finds the joy in the little things, which is a lesson we can all afford to learn.
But the reason he ranks this high — the coveted bronze medal spot — isn't for any of those reasons. It's because having an eight-year-old kid rain DIY destruction on the heads of two incompetent burglars is simply one of the most genius ideas in the history of Hollywood, Christmas-related or otherwise.
The Grinch: How the Grinch Stole Christmas
There are those among you reading who surely expected to see this character in the gold medal position. The Grinch is the most famous villain in the history of Christmas movies, whether you're talking about the original animated version or Jim Carrey's memorable rendition, because his arc embodies the true spirit of the holiday. Community, fellowship, the mutual breaking of bread and sharing of gifts — these are why Dr. Seuss' classic story is so beloved.
From a character design perspective, the Grinch surely tops this list as well. His look is simple, yet perfectly indicative of his inner character and the story of self-discovery he embarks on. There really is only one Christmas movie character who could justifiably beat him in this ranking, of course — the big man himself.
Kris Kringle: Miracle on 34th Street
We had to put Santa Claus at the top spot here in some form. After all, he is the Christmas movie character, portrayed countless times in countless films of varying quality and fame. For our purposes here, though, we're going with a truly classic portrayal — Edmund Gwenn's Kris Kringle from "Miracle on 34th Street."
For many, this is still the most popular Christmas movie, and Gwenn's is the definitive Christmas movie performance. Nearly 80 years later, Kris Kringle is still guaranteed to melt your heart like the sunrise over a white Christmas morning. Gwenn rightfully took home his only Oscar trophy for his part in the film, as well as his first (of two) Golden Globes. It simply doesn't get any more iconic than Santa Claus, and no other Santa can measure up to this one.