How O.J. Simpson Got Disney's Gargoyles Canceled

Disney's "Gargoyles" remains a perennial cult favorite among those who came of age in the 1990s. It was a darker offering in children's television, with series lead Goliath (Keith David) being one of the best '90s animated heroes. Sadly, Goliath and his friends were no match for the United States' obsession with the O.J. Simpson trial, which played a role in getting the show canceled.

Series creator Greg Weisman spoke with Polygon in 2020 about the incredibly ambitious plans for "Gargoyles" Season 2, which features 52 episodes after only 13 in the 1st season. The creative team had lofty goals for Season 2, such as having a more serialized format. Weisman explained, "We expanded the world of the series, and we went from stories set in Manhattan to stories set all over the world. We added in more gargoyles, and other clans and other locations around the world." Season 2 aired during the fall of 1995, which was also the time Simpson's murder trial captured the zeitgeist in a manner few events have managed.

It was such a big deal that channels often interrupted regularly scheduled programming for any updates, as Weisman continued, "Every day it ran, we were being preempted, and in any given city, people were missing episodes of 'Gargoyles,' and falling out of the habit of watching it." "Gargoyles" Season 3 occurred with a truncated 13-episode order, subtitled "The Goliath Chronicles," but the damage couldn't be reversed. As Weisman put it, "It sounds bizarre that OJ Simpson helped destroy 'Gargoyles,' but it's true."