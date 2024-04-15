How O.J. Simpson Got Disney's Gargoyles Canceled
Disney's "Gargoyles" remains a perennial cult favorite among those who came of age in the 1990s. It was a darker offering in children's television, with series lead Goliath (Keith David) being one of the best '90s animated heroes. Sadly, Goliath and his friends were no match for the United States' obsession with the O.J. Simpson trial, which played a role in getting the show canceled.
Series creator Greg Weisman spoke with Polygon in 2020 about the incredibly ambitious plans for "Gargoyles" Season 2, which features 52 episodes after only 13 in the 1st season. The creative team had lofty goals for Season 2, such as having a more serialized format. Weisman explained, "We expanded the world of the series, and we went from stories set in Manhattan to stories set all over the world. We added in more gargoyles, and other clans and other locations around the world." Season 2 aired during the fall of 1995, which was also the time Simpson's murder trial captured the zeitgeist in a manner few events have managed.
It was such a big deal that channels often interrupted regularly scheduled programming for any updates, as Weisman continued, "Every day it ran, we were being preempted, and in any given city, people were missing episodes of 'Gargoyles,' and falling out of the habit of watching it." "Gargoyles" Season 3 occurred with a truncated 13-episode order, subtitled "The Goliath Chronicles," but the damage couldn't be reversed. As Weisman put it, "It sounds bizarre that OJ Simpson helped destroy 'Gargoyles,' but it's true."
Plans for an expansive Gargoyles universe came to a screeching halt
To be fair, O.J. Simpson going on trial wasn't the only factor that led to the demise of "Gargoyles." Greg Weisman cited the introduction of "Mighty Morphin' Power Rangers" as another element that made "Gargoyles" old news, especially when it came to toy sales, which were often more important to a cartoon's future in the '90s than the show's quality. "Power Rangers" also knocked "Gargoyles" from placing first in its time slot, and with a more convoluted storyline that constantly had trial updates barging in, "Gargoyles" wasn't long for this world.
It's a shame because, before Season 2, Disney wanted to make "Gargoyles" and potential spin-offs the centerpiece of its programming. Weisman mentioned to Polygon, "[Disney chairman Michael Eisner] said, 'Well, Warner Brothers has DC Comics, we need to have an action universe like DC or Marvel.' And he turned to me and said, 'Could we use 'Gargoyles' as the launching pad for a Disney action universe?' And I said yes." This is why Season 2 introduces so many new characters and ideas to the universe, with more sprawling storylines to flesh out the world. It was likely too much of a hassle to follow for casual viewers who instead saw Simpson's trial when trying to tune in.
"Gargoyles" has received redemption to an extent, as it's still considered one of the best '90s cartoons, which is why there have been several attempts to revive the property. Disney didn't want Jordan Peele to make a "Gargoyles" movie, but now, a new live-action Disney+ series from James Wan and Gary Dauberman is in the works. Perhaps after it's revived, the Gargoyles Cinematic Universe can finally soar.