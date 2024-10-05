Bautista's Drax Is Dead - But He Could Return As Marvel's Controversial 'Space Hulk'

Dave Bautista's journey from WWE wrestler to Drax the Destroyer is impressive. In fact, it's one of Hollywood's great underdog stories, which might sound weird in regard to this particular actor, considering that he was such a dominant force in the squared circle. However, Bautista was in dire financial straits when he was given the role of the Guardians of the Galaxy's dim-witted enforcer in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and playing the once-obscure comic book character turned him into an overnight success story. Unfortunately for MCU fans, he isn't interested in portraying Drax again, but Space Hulk might be another story.

Space Hulk is one of the more controversial characters in the Marvel Universe, mainly because he's a practically unstoppable force who makes everyone else look pathetic in comparison. The big green brute has killed the Fantastic Four, Watchers, Deadpool, and other powerful fan favorites with relative ease, earning him the reputation in the eyes of some Marvel aficionados of a character who's too ridiculous to be taken seriously. At the same time, other fans love Space Hulk for this exact reason, and they'd probably love to see the massively overpowered creature brought to the silver screen.

Regardless of your opinion of Space Hulk, he has the potential to be an interesting addition to the MCU, and Bautista would be a perfect fit for the part. With that in mind, let's find out if there's actually a plausible way to bring this monster into the fold.